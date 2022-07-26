3 best Cookie Run: Kingdom teams in July 2022

With new characters being added to the Cookie Run: Kingdom library every month, the room to experiment is ever-growing for fans. While this experimentation is necessary for anyone who wants to be a CRK pro, it does not always guarantee victory.

Each cookie has a unique skill and related substat that determines its range of use in the game. Although no team can guarantee a win, choosing a set of cookies that provide a strong balance of all substats with skills that complement their allies gives users the best chance of victory.

Three most potent teams for Arena and World Exploration in Cookie Run: Kingdom

It should be noted that while all cookies mentioned here are great investments, putting together a random composition from the listed teams is an inadvisable strategy.

1) Double Tank

Financier Cookie has shaken up the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta with her non-conventional skillset combined with the survivability of a Defense Cookie. This team composition makes great use of Financier's healing and Light Shield ability, along with Wildberry's strong knockback to create a formidable Front line.

The main DMG dealers here are Vampire and Espresso, who have re-entered the CRK meta in a big way after the Magic Candies update. The pair should be more than enough, given Vampire is now the only cookie with a DMG rating going upwards of 2000%, with Espresso's numbers right behind him.

Pomegranate acts as the primary healer here. Although her healing stats are not that impressive in Cookie Run: Kingdom, her low cooldown and ATK buff add to the overall aggressive nature of the team.

Front: Financier and Wildberry

Middle: Espresso and Pomegranate

Rear: Vampire

Treasures: Scroll, Monocle, and Jelly Watch

2) Caramel Arrow Led

This is one of the more unusual teams on this list, as the Front comprises of a Ranged Cookie and not the standard Defense or Charge.

Caramel Arrow, the first Ranged character whose preferred position is Front, packs in decent survivability and insane DMG numbers, allowing her to act as a sort of a Charge Cookie here.

The Mid line consists of the golden DPS duo of Cookie Run: Kingdom, Sorbet (Ambush) and Pumpkin Pie (Magic), who together form one of the most lethal DMG deal combos in the game.

To compensate for the lack of a Defense Cookie, the Rear comprises two Healing Cookies, Pure Vanilla and Parfait, to provide several buffs and constant healing to their allies who're constantly charging at the enemy.

Front: Caramel Arrow

Middle: Sorbet Shark and Pumpkin Pie

Rear: Pure Vanilla and Parfait

Treasure: Feather, Scroll, and Jelly Watch

3) Maximum DMG

This team's overall DMG dealing ability is off the charts, even at the highest tier of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Crunchy Chip at the Front, along with Sorbet and Pumpkin Pie in the Middle alone, make for one of the highest DMG dealing trios in the game, but the team also hosts Cotton and Oyster in the Rear to take the team's DMG rating over the top.

Cotton and Oyster pack in considerable healing capabilities, along with their impressive DMG ratings, to support the noted DPS cookies in the Front and Mid lines.

This team is the ideal composition for Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers who prefer aggressive Summoner comps.

Front: Crunchy Chip

Middle: Sorbet Shark and Pumpkin Pie

Rear: Cotton and Oyster

Treasure: Scroll, Pin Cushion, Jelly Watch

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases and updates.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

