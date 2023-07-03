Yukong is one of the best Harmony characters in Honkai Star Rail currently. Since her release in patch 1.1, she has been popular and frequently seen in many players' main squads. She provides plenty of damage increases to all her squad members, including herself. With a decent lightcone build, Yukong can regenerate a lot of energy and thus spam more buffs.

She can increase the party's attack percentage, critical damage, and critical rate. Thus, it’s no wonder she is best teamed up with some good DPS characters that can take full advantage of her buffs and deal tremendous amounts of damage in every battle.

Best DPS characters that can be paired up with Yukong

1) Yanqing

Yanqing starting to cast his ultimate during battle (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing is a powerful character in patch 1.1. He deals ice damage when casting his skill and enables Soulsteel Sync buff for one turn. When Soulsteel is activated, it gives him some exciting buffs and effects. Firstly enemies are less likely to attack Yanqing, and he receives a bonus for his CRIT Rate and Crit Damage.

With the buff active when he attacks enemies, Yanqing gets a chance to do a follow-up attack that does ice damage and also has a chance to freeze the enemy for one turn. When the frozen enemy gets their turn, they can not perform any action and are dealt a percentage of Yanqing’s ATK.

Yanqing's first skill describes all the different buff that gets activated when it is triggered (Image via HoYoverse)

With this ability in mind, it's natural Yanqing players will want to use it every time before casting their ultimate ability. This further increases his CRIT Rate, and with Soulsteel active, it increases the CRIT Damage. Using his skill at every turn makes him very energy dependent.

Pairing Yanqing with Yukong helps immensely with the energy requirement, as she is good at generating energy for the entire squad with the proper Light Cones setup. She also provides an ATK percentage and CRIT rate increase.

2) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan's introduction is shown in his release trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan is a robust DPS unit that has an additional character that deals damage along with him called Lightning-Lord. At the start of every battle, Jing Yuan summons Lightning-Lord, which gets its turn for an attack that counts as a follow-up attack.

Every time Jing Yuan uses his Skill or Ultimate, Lightning-Lord receives 2 and 3 stacks, respectively, with ten maximum stacks.

Description of Jing Yuan's summon Lightning-Lord depicting its abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

When Lightning-Lord attacks, it deals damage scaling on Jing Yuan’s ATK according to the number of stacks it has accumulated thus far. These stacks are then reset. With proper Light Cone setup, This attack can CRIT making Yukong a powerful ally for Jing Yuan.

3) Welt

Introduction of Welt in keeping up with Star Rail trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt is an Imaginary-type character who can slow down enemies and delay their actions. His skill attacks its primary target and bounces an additional two times to random enemies. This slows the target and synergizes perfectly with his talent, dealing further damage to any target that is already slowed.

Welt’s Ultimate ability hits all enemies and imprisons them for one turn, where their action is delayed and SPD is reduced. This can trigger his skill where the enemies whose speed is already reduced take additional percentage-based damage of Welt’s ATK.

Due to these skills hitting multiple times, he can take advantage of Yukong’s CRIT buffs, increasing his damage by a noticeable amount. Yukong also increases all team members' Imaginary DMG, which further helps with the synergy.

