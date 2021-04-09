3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono in April 2021

Character combinations are fascinating aspects of Garena Free Fire since the users can combine multiple abilities, further enhancing the potency. Interestingly every combination can hold only one active ability and three passive ones.

Chrono is one of the most prominent character choices among the players due to its effectiveness. Since it has an active ability, other characters used in this combination must have a passive skill.

Having said that, here is a list of the three best character combinations in Garena Free Fire.

Note: No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. They can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Chrono character in Free Fire

Chrono in Free Fire

Description: "Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe."

Ability: Time Tuner (Active)

When this ability is activated at the highest level, it creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from the foes. Besides this, the players' and allies' movement speeds are buffed by 30% and 15%, respectively. These effects last for nine seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Best Free Fire character combination with Chrono character

#1 Chrono + Jai + Jota + Joseph

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Jota in Free Fire

This combination works well for aggressive gameplay since Raging Reload recovers 45% ammunition on every knock with AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG, removing the bottleneck of reloading ammunition in close range combat.

Joseph in Free Fire

Meanwhile, Jota's ability to recover 40 HP on every kill with SMG or Shotgun will undoubtedly provide an edge to the users. Nutty Movement increases the movement and sprinting speed by a massive 20% on receiving the damage, helping players avoid their foes.

The players can easily use these abilities with Chrono to rush on their foes.

#2 Chrono + Moco + Dasha + Laura

Moco in Free Fire

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Dasha: Partying On

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Dasha in Free Fire

This combination can enable the players to take fights in medium long-range and benefit the players with a knack for sniping. Moco's ability tags the enemies when they are hit.

Meanwhile, Dasha's ability helps to spray down the enemies as it reduces maximum recoil and recoil buildup by 10% each. Simultaneously, the Sharp Shooter will increase the accuracy by 30 while scoping in.

Laura in Free Fire

When used with Chrono's ability to create a force field and can, the players can take some shots in the open or take cover.

#3 Chrono + Shirou + Luqueta + Hayato

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Hayato: Bushido

Luqueta in Free Fire

Again, this character combination is quite suitable for users in the mid to short range. Damage Delivered will mark the enemies in a specific distance when they hit the users, and the first short on that foe will deal 100% additional armor penetration.

Hayato in Free Fire

Meanwhile, on every kill, Luqueta's ability will increase the maximum HP by 18 up to 35. Bushido will buff the armor penetrations by 10% on every 10% decrease in HP, which can come to use in close combat along with Shirou's ability.

Note: These combinations are based on the writer's preference and are entirely subjective. What may be best for someone might not be the same for others.

