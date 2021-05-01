3 best Free Fire character combinations in May 2021

Characters are one of the essential parts of Free Fire due to the abilities they possess. There are over 35 of them in the game after the recent OB27 update. Users can create combinations of their skills, consisting of three passive and one active ability.

Character combinations can come into clutch on the battleground and help players get the Booyah! They can combine the abilities based on their playing style.

Many users search for the best combinations that they can create. This article lists out the three best Free Fire character combinations as of May 2021.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rishi Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win ratio, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Three best Free Fire character combinations in May 2021

#1 - Alok + Moco + Dasha + Rafael

Alok in Free Fire

Alok: Drop the Beat

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Advertisement

Dasha: Partying On

Rafael: Dead Silent

Moco in Free Fire

Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, conjures up an aura of 5m which restores 5 HP for 10 seconds. The movement speed of allies also increases by 15%. On the other hand, Moco’s ability tags foes for a specific duration after shooting them, enabling players to make their next move tactically.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha’s ability has several benefits. It reduces the recoil for users, helping them become more accurate. The skill also reduces the fall damage and recovery time from falls.

Advertisement

Rafael in Free Fire

Lastly, Rafael’s Dead Silent received a significant change in the OB27 update and was changed to a passive ability. It gives players a silencing effect while they are using snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, enemies hit and downed suffer 45% additional HP loss.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Lokesh Gamer in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

#2 - K + Miguel + Joseph + Luqueta

K in Free Fire

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Luqueta: Hat trick

Miguel in Free Fire

Advertisement

K has one of the most unique Free Fire abilities as he has two different modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former increases the EP conversion rate by 500%, whereas the Psychology mode recovers EP every 2 seconds.

Joseph in Free Fire

Miguel’s ability coordinates well with that of K’s as it replenishes 80 EP that the users can quickly convert using the Jiu-jitsu mode. Joseph’s ability increases the movement speed of users by 20% upon being shot.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta’s Hat Trick increases the maximum HP of the players by 18, up to 35, with every kill.

Also read: Bindass Laila’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

#3 - Chrono + Jai + Jota + Shirou

Advertisement

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono: Time Turner

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jai: Raging Reload

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Jota in Free Fire

Even after getting nerfed, Chrono has one of the best abilities in Garena Free Fire. He creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes and increases the movement speed by 15% at the maximum level. The effects last for 8 seconds and have a cooldown of 170 seconds.

Jai in Free Fire

Jota’s Sustained Raids restore 40 HP with every kill using Shotguns and SMGs. In contrast, Jai’s ability reloads the firearm’s magazine by a specific percentage after knocking them.

Advertisement

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou’s ability tags an opponent for six seconds within 80m upon being hit by them, and the first shot on that foe has additional 100% armor penetration. The skill has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs FireEyes Gaming in Free Fire: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more stats compared

Note: This article is based on the preference of the writer. No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix and match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.