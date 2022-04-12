3 Best Healer Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players use various offensive strategies to destroy the bases of their opponents. Players can invent their own attacking strategies or rely on those devised by more experienced players, such as BoWiBa, GoWipe, and others.

The Archer Queen and Healer attack tactic, often known as 'Queen Charge' or 'Queen Walk,' is one of the most reliable offensive techniques in Clash of Clans. This approach can be used in conjunction with other attack strategies such as DragLoon, GoWipe, LavaLoon, and others. This article will go over some of the finest Clash of Clans Healer attack methods.

Best Healer Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans

3) Queen Walk GoHo

The army composition for the Town Hall 9 Queen Walk GoHo attack strategy is:

21 Hog Riders

5 Wizards

4 Healers

4 Wall Breakers

1 Golem

1 Rage spell

2 Healing spells

1 Jump spell

Golem (clan castle)

Archer Queen

Barbarian King

The Queen's Walk GoHo is a 3-star attack tactic for Town Hall 9 or higher that is extremely reliable and effective in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. If players have high-level hogs and golems and wish to enter the Titan league, they can use this adaptable offensive composition.

To execute this strategy, players need to make a funnel using the Archer Queen, Healers, and Golems. Players can use hogs to clear the fortifications and destroy the base once the funnel is built.

2) Queen Charge LavaLoon

The Army composition for TH12 Queen Charge LavaLoon is as follows:

5 Healers

24 Balloons

2 Lava Hound

20 Minions

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

It takes a lot of practice to learn this air assault method, but once you do, you'll be able to get three stars in multiplayer and clan war battles. Players need a high-level Archer Queen, at least level 45, to get the most out of this attack tactic.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans @Fros_T13 @ESLClashofClans In Queen Walk the Queen stays outside of walls, in Queen Charge she goes into the base. QC is used to get enemy Eagle/Queen/CC/TH before the rest of the attack starts. @Fros_T13 @ESLClashofClans In Queen Walk the Queen stays outside of walls, in Queen Charge she goes into the base. QC is used to get enemy Eagle/Queen/CC/TH before the rest of the attack starts.

To destroy the base's core, players need to build a funnel with Archer Queen and Healers, as well as Balloons and Lava Hound. Outside structures can be demolished with the help of Minions.

1) Queen Walk DragLoon

Army Composition for TH10 Queen Walk DragLoon:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

This three-star Town Hall 10 attack style, Queen Walk DragLoon, excels in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. This strategy makes use of the Archer Queen, Healers, Balloons, Dragons, and Spells, all of which, when used properly, can guarantee at least two stars.

Unlike traditional DragLoon attacks in Clash of Clans, this method allows you to use Queen Walk to target more defenses ahead of time. Using Archer Queen to make a funnel helps you to quickly take out a corner, allowing Dragons and Balloons to destroy the remaining base.

Edited by Mayank Shete