3 best performance mods for South of Midnight

Performance mods for South of Midnight make the game run smoother and look better in specific ways. While there's no reason to mod a perfectly good title, there's no harm in tweaking things the way you like. Having the ability to optimize gameplay will ensure your time spent in-game is perfect.

Perhaps you want South of Midnight to look a certain way in terms of saturation of color. Maybe you want to improve performance by removing film grain. Performance mods can also remove the HUD, giving you a cinematic experience.

Before you go about experimenting with performance mods for South of Midnight, keep in mind that the game does not offer official mod support. You will have to get the mods from NEXUS. This will not break the title's ToS (terms of service), but you could run into technical errors.

Note: Download and install performance mods for South of Midnight from NEXUS at your own risk.

3 performance mods for South of Midnight that will improve overall gameplay

1) Ultimate Engine Tweaks (Anti-Stutters - More Performance - Lower Latency - Better Clarity - Lossless) by P40L0

Catfish giving Hazel advice (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The creator of this South of Midnight performance mod defines it as:

"Definitive Unreal "Engine.ini" changes with the goal to remove most stutters, improve performance and stability, decrease input latency, and improve picture clarity. All with no visual loss."

The goal of this mod is to add as many optimizations as possible (both for CPU/GPU/RAM/SSD) to remove stuttering, improve performance, reduce input latency and improve picture clarity (e.g. by removing Film Grain & Chromatic Aberration, optimize DLSS/FSR upscaling and more) without any visual loss nor introducing glitches or crashes.

2) Perfection by dragoncosmico

That doesn't look friendly (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The creator of this South of Midnight performance mod defines it as:

"Performance friendly. Needs access to depth buffer."

The mod will introduce the following shaders to your version of South of Midnight:

Saturation-based Bloom and DOF

Realistic Palette Shader

ColorExposure Shader

LongAA

TAA Shader Pack

Dithering Reshade Shader

3) South of Midnight Stability and Performance Configs by AIorro

Run, Hazel, Run! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The creator of this South of Midnight performance defines it as:

"Optimized Engine.ini for South of Midnight. Two versions: Mid-range boosts performance and clarity with DLSS/FSR; Low-end (4 GB VRAM) cuts stuttering and lag on weaker PCs. Both disable VSync and film grain for smooth, sharp gameplay."

The goal of this mod is to breathe life into your gaming experience. There are two options for you to choose from, depending on your setup.

The mod aims to do the following:

Mid-Range Version : Targets stuttering, input lag, and blurry visuals with a full optimization suite for CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD. Expect fluid gameplay and fast load times.

: Targets stuttering, input lag, and blurry visuals with a full optimization suite for CPU, GPU, RAM, and SSD. Expect fluid gameplay and fast load times. Low-End Version (4 GB VRAM) : Strips down resource demands for weaker PCs, slashing lag and stutter while keeping the game playable — no fancy extras, just raw survival.

: Strips down resource demands for weaker PCs, slashing lag and stutter while keeping the game playable — no fancy extras, just raw survival. Both versions banish VSync and film grain, ensuring South of Midnight’s eerie charm shines through without hiccups.

Key adjustments

Renderer:

Mid-Range: VSync off, film grain and chromatic aberration gone, DLSS/FSR added for compatible GPUs—performance meets clarity.

Low-End: Same cuts to VSync and effects, but skips upscaling to save VRAM.

Textures:

Mid-Range: VRAM pool at 70% for balanced memory use.

Low-End: Tighter texture streaming for 4 GB VRAM systems — every byte counts.

Async everything: Multi-core CPU magic via async compute, physics, and shaders — full power for mid-range, dialed back but effective for low-end.

Future-proofing: Mid-range keeps Nanite and virtual shadows; low-end skips them to stay lightweight.

Humor: Witty comments in both files — because even optimization deserves a chuckle.

Bonus mod: No-HUD-No-Effects by Gametism

Hazel looks tense (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Out of all the performance mods for South of Midnight, this one hits home on a personal note. It removed HUD and effects from the game.

The creator of this mod defines it as:

"Utilizes ShaderToggler to make the HUD & Effects togglable."

Once installed, you will be able to toggle your HUD and effects to make for a more cinematic experience.

These performance mods for South of Midnight should make your gameplay more crisp and help you get immersed in the American Deep South.

You can expect more performance mods for South of Midnight to be released in the coming days. They should be more elaborate, allowing you to change multiple aspects of the game as per your needs.

Final note: These performance mods for South of Midnight have been scanned by NEXUS for viruses and have been deemed safe to use. Caution is still advised when downloading and installing them.

