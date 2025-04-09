Is there a multiplayer mode in South of Midnight?

You might be wondering if there is a multiplayer mode in South of Midnight. Can you explore this gothic fantasy that is set in the American Deep South with a companion? Well, the answer, as provided by Compulsion Games, is no. There is no multiplayer mode in South of Midnight.

Here's what the developer had to say in this regard:

"South of Midnight is a single-player game and does not include multiplayer or co-op features."

In South of Midnight, you will take control of Hazel (voiced by Adriyan Rae) and explore the world on your own. With this title being a single-player experience, there is no scope for bringing a friend along for the ride.

Nevertheless, given the game's setting, there shouldn't be a dull moment, especially considering that it draws inspiration from "real Southern folklore." These myths have been adapted to fit the world and presented in a unique version.

Could we see a multiplayer mode in South of Midnight in the future?

South of Midnight has been developed keeping in mind that one player will be active at any given time. Thus, the level design and world setting are based on this single-player experience. Everything has been programmed to accommodate one player.

While we could say that Compulsion Games may try to include a multiplayer mode in South of Midnight in the future, that is likely not a possibility. The game has been designed to be a single-player experience and will stay that way.

On a side note, if you want to challenge yourself, you can always up the ante via the difficulty level in South of Midnight.

If nothing else, South of Midnight has a playthrough time of roughly 10 to 12 hours, as stated by the developer. So if you are itching for some multiplayer action, you can wrap up the game in a few days and get back to playing multiplayer tiles.

However, keep in mind that South of Midnight has an auto-save feature. If you find yourself in a precarious situation, it may be best to wait for an auto-save before jumping into the fray.

To recap, there is no multiplayer mode in South of Midnight, and Compulsion Games is very likely not going to add one. As mentioned, the game was not made to support multiplayer.

On a final note, here are five beginner tips to keep in mind when playing South of Midnight. This should make your playthrough easier.

