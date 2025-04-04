All difficulty levels in South of Midnight

South of Midnight is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Compulsion Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game will be released on April 8, 2025, for PC and Xbox consoles, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to learn more about its available difficulties. Not every player has the same level of skill and patience, which is probably the reason behind the different settings.

Ad

This article lists every difficulty in South of Midnight and how it stands out from others.

All difficulty levels of South of Midnight

Difficulty settings can help give you a great first experience (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There are four base difficulties and a customizable option in South of Midnight. Compulsion Games wanted players to have full authority over how they wished to play this new project and granted them the freedom to change the difficulty whenever they wanted.

Ad

Trending

If a player bit off more than they could chew with a higher difficulty, like the Grand Weaver, they could dial it back to a Healer if they wanted.

Also read: South of Midnight: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Here are all the difficulty options you can choose at the starting menu:

Scryer : This option is the easiest, and you will not struggle much with combat.

: This option is the easiest, and you will not struggle much with combat. Healer : This is an easy option with a decent combat experience.

: This is an easy option with a decent combat experience. Weaver : This option offers a balanced experience.

: This option offers a balanced experience. Grand Weaver : This is the hardest or advanced difficulty.

: This is the hardest or advanced difficulty. Custom Tapestry: This option allows you to dictate some game mechanics for a tailored experience.

Ad

If you're only here for the story and have no intention of spending hours fighting difficult enemies, the Scryer and Healer options are perfect for you. The Weaver difficulty is neither too challenging nor too easy and is placed right in the middle. The Grand Weaver difficulty is for players who are into an intense gaming experience.

The Custom Tapestry option is quite interesting since it allows you to alter various settings, such as the amount of damage you can take or inflict. You can also decrease the damage enemy bosses and grunts can do to you, and many more. It is a robust difficulty setting, and there is no shame in making a tailored experience.

Ad

Changing the difficulty is not all that complicated

This is one of those games that doesn't punish you for your earlier decisions (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned earlier, if you start your journey with a higher difficulty and regret your decision, you can always change it to a less stressful option.

Ad

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to change the difficulty option:

Pause the game.

Scroll down to the Difficulty option.

option. Select a new option and confirm. The game will reload to an earlier checkpoint with the new difficulty option.

Difficulty options are designed to give you a great experience or challenge your skills. If the lower difficulty settings are too easy, you can kick it up a notch and vice versa.

Ad

For more related news, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.