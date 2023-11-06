3 best teams to defeat Giovanni in Honkai Star Rail

The current Honkai Star Rail update features Aetherium Wars, a flagship event where players have to use various Aether Spirits to face contestants of the Interastral Tournament Festival. While some participants appear to be quite easy to tackle during the playoff, other fighters — like Giovanni — serve as formidable opponents.

A battle with him can be extremely challenging since he has some of the powerful Aether Spirits in his arsenal. Hence, players will have to use a proper team to defeat him in both Exhibition Opponents and the Showdown.

The spirits in this Pokemon-inspired game mode can be classified as Humanoid, Mechanical, or Aberrant. Since each class counters one another, it is important to build compositions that align with the opponent’s weaknesses. In the case of Giovanni, most of his Aether Spirits belong to the Mechanical type, which can be countered by Humanoids.

Keep reading to learn about some of the best teams to use against him in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars.

What are the best teams to beat Giovanni in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Silvermane Lieutenant + Silvermane Cannoneer + Imaginary Weaver + Warp Trotter

The optimal Aether Spirit team to use against Giovanni (Image via HoYoverse)

Silvermane Lieutenant is arguably one of the best Aether Spirits in Honkai Star Rail, as he is equipped with powerful offensive and defensive abilities. For starters, he can grant shields to allies with his Skill and Ultimate. He can also launch a follow-up attack when a shielded teammate is attacked while regenerating energy.

The Silvermane Cannoneer is a support spirit who can buff an ally’s damage. Besides, his Skill allows him to launch follow-ups after an ally attacks a target, which synergizes quite well with the Lieutenant's kit.

While the Imaginary Weaver unleashes some additional AoE attacks, the Warp Trotter can heal and increase the damage of the entire team.

2) Silvermane Lieutenant + Silvermane Cannoneer + Silvermane Soldier + Warp Trotter

Image showing an alternate team to use against Giovanni (Image via HoYoverse)

This team also employs the Silvermane Lieutenant and Silvermane Cannoneer to inflict maximum damage on Giovanni’s team in Honkai Star Rail. These two units can quickly debilitate all the Mechanical-type spirits, including the annoying Frigid Prowler that poses a major threat during combat.

The Silvermane Soldier fulfills the role of support, capable of generating shields for a critically wounded ally. His Ultimate generates Morale stacks for the entire team, which increase the creature’s damage dealt, DMG RES, and SPD.

Pick the Warp Trotter to restore the team’s HP while boosting their damage. Being an Aberrant Spirit, it also deals a fair amount of damage to Giovanni’s Silvermane Soldier.

3) Aurumaton Gatekeeper + Silvermane Cannoneer + Silvermane Gunner + Warp Trotter

A standard Aetherium Wars team (Image via HoYoverse)

A standard Aether Spirit team in Honkai Star Rail employs the Aurumaton Gatekeeper as its frontrunner. The creature can lower a target’s DMG deal and is able to enter Sanction mode to unleash Enchainment.

This special state also increases the Gatekeeper’s DMG RES, while the Spirit summons two Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish that launch follow-up attacks.

Additionally, Silvermane Cannoneer and Silvermane Gunner tackle Giovanni’s Mechanical-type spirits. The shield provided by the latter also helps an ally sustain incoming attacks. Lastly, use the Warp Trotter healing ability to keep the entire team alive during combat.

This should help you defeat Giovanni, one of the strongest participants in Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars. The event rewards quite a bit of Stellar Jades and other in-game resources, so make sure to participate in this simulated tournament before it ends on November 13, 2023.