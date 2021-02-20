3 best ways to top-up diamonds in Free Fire

Free Fire features an extensive collection of in-game items that include characters, pets, numerous cosmetic items, including bundles, gun skins, and more. The players need diamonds, one of Free Fire's in-game currencies, to obtain many exclusive in-game items.

The users have to pay out of their pockets to obtain this currency. This article lists the three best ways to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Best ways to top-up diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Games Kharido

Games Kharido

Games Kharido is undoubtedly one of the most popular top-up websites among the Free Fire players. The website offers the players with insane value on their purchase as it provides a massive 100% bonus. However, this is only applicable to first-time top-ups.

The price of diamonds with the first-time promo are as follows:

The cost of the diamonds

The players can follow the steps given below to purchase the diamonds from Games Kharido.

Step 1: Click here to visit the website. Log in either via Facebook or Facebook ID.

Step 2: Select the desired top-up option and make the payment with the preferable method.

Step 3: Once the payment is successful, the diamonds will be credited to the account soon.

#2 In-game

In-game top-up options

Players can also top-up the diamonds directly in-game. The developers regularly add various top-up events that provide them with additional rewards for purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

At present, Cobra Top-up is underway, and the users can obtain Cobra Statue Loot Box and The Biker emote by purchasing 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Follow the steps below to top-up diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press the diamond options present on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Various top-up options appear on the screen. Tap on the required diamond top-up and make the payment.

Soon the diamonds will be credited to the account. Claim the top-up event rewards from the ‘Event’ section.

#3 Codashop

Codashop

Codashop is one of the easiest ways to purchase in-game credits. The players need to register or login to make purchases via Codashop. Several offers run on the website providing the players with better deals for purchasing diamonds.

The new players will receive a Champion Boxed MP5 Crate for free by purchasing 310 diamonds or more.

Users can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Codashop.

Step 1: Click here to visit the Codashop website.

Step 2: Enter the player ID and select the required number of diamonds.

Step 3: After making the purchase, the diamonds will shortly be credited to the Free Fire account.

