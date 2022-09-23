3 hidden commission quests to look out for in Genshin Impact Sumeru update

Genshin Impact players have the freedom to choose which nation's daily commission they want to complete. With the new Sumeru update, players will have to complete the 3.0 Archon Quest to unlock Sumeru's daily commission.

The new daily commissions contain many hidden achievements that players can unlock to win free Primogems. However, as a gacha game, Genshin Impact has also included RNG in their hidden commissions, making it rare for them to pop on a player's account as a daily commission.

These hidden commissions usually start a series of commission chains. Missing these commissions may result in them not appearing for a few days to a few weeks or months. Here are three such hidden commissions that players should be on the lookout for in Sumeru.

Genshin Impact: Check out these 3 hidden commissions in Sumeru

Sumeru's daily commission and reputation board can only be unlocked after completing the Archon Quest in the current 3.0 version. Once players have completed the Archon Quests, talk to Sumeru's Katheryne, which will trigger a small dialog sequence.

Players should now be able to change their daily commission location to Sumeru through Adventurer's Book but will have to wait for a daily reset to start getting Sumeru commissions.

Here are the three hidden commissions that Genshin Impact players should be on the lookout for in Sumeru:

1) The Flower That Won't Grow

The first hidden commission to look out for is called "The Flower That Won't Grow," and is given by NPCs Gurgen and Vardan in Sumeru City. The daily commission has two versions where players have to perform different tasks. In one version, players will have to water the roses, whereas in the other version Vardan will ask for three Harra fruits.

Completing this commission should trigger another daily commission named "When Flowers Bloom" in the next daily reset. Interact with the NPCs to complete the commission. After completing the commission, follow and defeat the Whopperflower to unlock a hidden achievement called "Up by the Roots" in Genshin Impact.

2) Supreme Hookshot?

The second hidden commission is called the "Supreme Hookshot?" which can be situated in Port Ormos. Interact with NPC Kavyan and provide him with materials for his bait. The commission has three different versions based on RNG where players will need to collect either of the following materials:

Mushrooms

Special Eggs

Zaytun Peaches

If players complete this hidden commission thrice, the next daily reset will unlock a follow-up commission called "Cost-Effective Hook." The follow-up commission has similar tasks where NPC Kavyan will ask players to gather some materials for bait. Completing this commission will unlock a hidden achievement called "Aha! What's on the Hook?" in Genshin Impact.

3) Gold Devouring and Mora Gathering

Lastly, "Gold Devouring and Mora Gathering" is the third hidden commission players should be on the lookout for in Genshin Impact. Interact with NPC Hatim in Sumeru City to start and complete the commission. The commission is divided into five versions, where players will get the initial version for the first time. However, the next time they receive the same hidden commission, the version will be RNG based.

Completing a different version of this hidden commission will also help players unlock two different achievements, such as "When Wealth Comes A-Knockin" and "Kalimi's Fungus" in Genshin Impact.

