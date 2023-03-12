3 major pros and cons of Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Shenhe is a character with several pros and cons when it comes to whether players should pull for her in Genshin Impact. She's by no means a bad character. In fact, she's a terrific support in certain circumstances. The problem here is that not every player can utilize her unique skill set to the fullest.

That's why it's worth analyzing what Shenhe brings to the table. Her advantages and disadvantages are apparent, especially compared to other characters in Genshin Impact. The following pros and cons are something every Shenhe main should already know by heart.

Three pros and cons of owning Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Pro #1: Top-tier support for Cryo teams

An example of a team comp she enables well (Image via HoYoverse)

The main reason to ever pull this character from a meta standpoint in Genshin Impact is to enable other powerful Cryo DPS units like Ayaka to deal more damage. Shenhe has the following in her kit:

Cryo DMG buff

Cryo RES shred

Physical RES shred

Buffs to Normal, Charged, Plunging, Elemental Skill, and Burst DMG

The best Cryo teams will usually include the Cloud Retainer's disciple since no other character is as specialized as she is in this regard.

Con #1: A little too specialized

She's not going to fit in on most teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Some 5-star characters are splashable and can work on most team comps in Genshin Impact. Kazuha and Nahida are two examples of units that can work on practically every account. Shenhe isn't splashable like them.

Her usage will primarily be limited to teams that include one other main Cryo DPS character. That means players without somebody like Ayaka or Ganyu won't get the full benefits from this Cryo-focused kit.

Pro #2: Good off-field presence

Genshin Impact characters who can use their abilities and leave without an issue are quite valuable to some players. Shenhe can use her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst and then swap to a different character without an issue.

Genshin Impact players won't have to worry about her losing her buffs when doing a good rotation. Both Cryo and Physical teams appreciate the unit's utility, especially since she doesn't hog up too much time as the active character.

Con #2: High energy cost

80 Energy is on the higher end (Image via HoYoverse)

This character requires 80 Energy to perform her Elemental Burst. Her kit doesn't generate an insane amount of Energy by itself, meaning players will have to build some Energy Recharge on this character.

Thankfully, there are several Polearms that help patch this issue. Stuff like Favonius Lance and The Catch are reasonably easy to acquire. Nonetheless, 80 Energy is still a steep cost.

Pro #3: Easy to build

Favonius Lance is her best F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

A C0 Shenhe is still a top-tier support for Cryo teams. Thankfully, building her isn't hard. For artifacts, players can use either Blizzard Strayer or Noblesse Oblige, both of which are easy to get in the current version of Genshin Impact.

As for weapons, some of the following 4-star Polearms can be good on her:

Favonius Lance

The Catch

Wavebreaker's Fin

Lithic Spear

Ergo, most people fortunate enough to pull this character shouldn't have an issue building her. The only tricky part is finding an ideal team comp.

Con #3: She's not broken by herself

Good team comps often focus on other hard-to-get characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Primogems and Intertwined Fates are precious resources. Anybody trying to get Shenhe can theoretically get a different 5-star character on a different banner. Other options, such as Kazuha, Nahida, Hu Tao, Yelan, or Zhongli, may seem more appealing for accounts that don't have great Cryo units already.

That means the Cloud Retainer's disciple isn't an amazing first 5-star character for a player to own. She definitely has a niche, but it's one tied to specific units like Ayaka, Ganyu, and Eula.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Do you think Shenhe deserves a buff to her kit? Yes No 0 votes