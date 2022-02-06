3 reasons why Pokimane should stay on Twitch (& 2 why she should move to Facebook or YouTube)

Imane “Pokimane” announced the end of her Twitch contract on February 1, 2022. Currently among the biggest streamers on the platform, Pokimane tweeted about the end of her contract, mentioning the start of a "next chapter" on February 8, 2022.

pokimane @pokimanelol



i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter much love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chaptermuch love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

Her post left viewers speculating about the possibility of her shifting to another streaming platform. YouTube and Facebook Gaming seem to be the top choices.

3 Reasons why Pokimane should stay with Twitch

Pokimane began her streaming career on the Twitch platform in 2013. Given her immense success on the website, a move may be unlikely. The following are the reasons why we believe Pokimane should stay with Twitch.

1) Money

With a whopping 8.9 million followers, Imane is currently the most followed female streamer on Twitch. Her exclusive contract with them is estimated to earn her a revenue of between $10,000 per 3,000 subscribers. With nearly 9,500 subscribers, Imane may make $35,000 per month through her Twitch streams alone.

Stream donations are also added to this income. The streamer, however, has discouraged them by enforcing a $5 cap.

Her sponsorship deal with CashApp, NZXT, and Postmates and the extra promoted content that she undertakes are perks exclusive to her Twitch contract.

pokimane @pokimanelol



you can also use code POKI for $5 off this time of year always gets me feeling all cozy ☃️ reply w your fav holiday food for $100 in @postmates credit!you can also use code POKI for $5 off #postmatespartner ^_^ this time of year always gets me feeling all cozy ☃️ reply w your fav holiday food for $100 in @postmates credit! 😋you can also use code POKI for $5 off #postmatespartner ^_^ https://t.co/pwWKekeCIF

2) Existing fanbase

Imane's massive fanbase has resulted from over a decade of streaming on Twitch. Despite the lapse of her contract in the past, the streamer has stuck to the platform and has received its subsequent benefits in the form of a supportive community. Shifting to another platform will lead to the loss of this well-established community.

Pokimane gives back to her supportive community (Image via Twitter/imane)

Imane is the second most viewed female streamer on Twitch. The tremendous following she has garnered over the years has enabled her to secure such a title.

3) Market monopoly

As one of the biggest creators on Twitch, Imane also enjoys a certain amount of monopoly on the platform. Being a well-known personality with a huge fan following has ensured this. Switching to another platform would require her to compete against creators who are already well adjusted to their community.

pokimane @pokimanelol



huge thank you to everyone who spoke up today (especially other streamers)

let's make streaming inclusive for all! the hate that women receive within gaming has become so normalized, but we need to make it clear to our communities & platforms that it is absolutely not okay.huge thank you to everyone who spoke up today (especially other streamers)let's make streaming inclusive for all! the hate that women receive within gaming has become so normalized, but we need to make it clear to our communities & platforms that it is absolutely not okay.huge thank you to everyone who spoke up today (especially other streamers) ❤️ let's make streaming inclusive for all!

Pokimane also set the pace for female streamers on Twitch. Rising to fame due to her League of Legends and Fortnite gameplay, Imane strongly advocated for women in gaming.

Jayden @YourPrincess @pokimanelol You have always been an amazing role model and powerful female in the gaming industry. To see what happened recently angered me a lot. Girls almost everyday post abt their struggles in this industry and it drives my passion to do EVERYTHING I can to get women represented more. @pokimanelol You have always been an amazing role model and powerful female in the gaming industry. To see what happened recently angered me a lot. Girls almost everyday post abt their struggles in this industry and it drives my passion to do EVERYTHING I can to get women represented more. 💜

2 Reasons why Pokimane should move to YouTube or Facebook Gaming

YouTube and Facebook Gaming have been providing their own creators with deals lucrative enough to catch the attention of Twitch streamers. With major names like Ludwig, Twitch's most subbed creator, shifting to YouTube and Valkyrae's recent decision to renew her contract with YouTube, a strong influence towards a shift has been put out.

Here are some reasons why these platforms may be better for Pokimane.

1) Twitch Terms of Service

Twitch's Terms of Service or TOS have been a point of contention within the streaming community. Twitch's inconsistent application of its policies and even more volatile dishing of reprimands have left many streamers frustrated.

pokimane @pokimanelol

see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

Poki herself has been a victim of this. She was recently banned for 2 days for violating DMCA copyright regulations when she streamed episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender. While the streamer called the suspension justified, Twitch's reprimands on DMCA regulations have not been in a consistent manner.

For instance, HasanAbi's account was suspended when he streamed episodes of Masterchef. However, his suspension was soon reversed as Twitch cited it as an instance of a false copyright claim.

pokimane @pokimanelol



will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta.will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! just to be clear, i'm not surprised and i don't think this is unfair. imo, it was inevitable that publishers would take action, on me or someone else, during this react meta. will chat more about this monday, when I can further elaborate on the situation! 💜

YouTube is relatively less strict regarding such instances. Furthermore, while they have a stricter policy regarding the content shown on stream, they have a wider area to stretch across.

2) Toxicity

The Twitch platform has exposed Pokimane to years of dealing with toxic viewers and fellow streamers. Shifting to a new platform would provide her with a much-needed fresh start.

pokimane @pokimanelol 👁️ if you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight? 👁️👁️ if you hate me so much, why are you watching my stream for 5 hours straight? 👁️👄👁️

Poki has had a bumpy relationship with Twitch caused by the numerous controversies she found herself at the center of. The popularity she has gained has made her a prime target for drama. The most recent controversy involved a hate raid conducted on her stream by JiDion. Although their feud has seemingly been sorted, such incidents are commonplace on the Twitch platform.

pokimane @pokimanelol 🏻 i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this i’m glad he apologized and told his viewers to chill. hope he does better in the future and that this’ll is the last time i have to talk about this 👍🏻

Imane's announcement has left viewers in great anticipation of her plans. The above mentioned points are merely speculations as nothing has been confirmed so far.

Edited by R. Elahi