3 streamers who have been involved in controversies with Pokimane

Twitch and controversies go like bread and butter these days, with popular streamers like Pokimane, xQc, Ninja, Valkyrae, and even Sykkuno getting into the drama that inevitably lingers throughout their careers. Despite getting love from the audience, most streamers fail to save themselves from controversy, and Poki is no different.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now. With over nine million followers on the purple platform, she has truly made her mark in the streaming world as one of the most eminent faces in the industry.

From saying the N-word to accidentally showing adult content on her livestream, Poki has had her fair share of debacles.

In this article, we'll talk about the top three streamers who have been involved in controversies with "Twitch Queen" Pokimane.

3 streamers who clashed with Pokimane

3) Keemstar vs. Poki

Back in 2018, the internet exploded with intense drama when YouTuber Keemstar posted some screenshots of YouTuber SSSniperWolf's fans and called them "vir****" on purpose, as in to degrade them.

Poki soon replied to his tweet and advised Keem not to spread hatred against innocent fans and to do better in life. Naturally, considering the latter's bold nature, the YouTuber further replied to Poki's tweet, creating one of the biggest controversies of her career.

pokimane @pokimanelol @KEEMSTAR it's fine to dislike another content creator, but you probs shouldn't hate on innocent fans. realize you have an audience that will also attack them, and most people aren't used to receiving hate like that. do better, keem 🙄 FYI joking about a fan suiciding isn't cute either smh @KEEMSTAR it's fine to dislike another content creator, but you probs shouldn't hate on innocent fans. realize you have an audience that will also attack them, and most people aren't used to receiving hate like that. do better, keem 🙄 FYI joking about a fan suiciding isn't cute either smh

Keem had an extremely uncanny response and even targeted Poki's fans. And as expected, the Twitch streamer came back with a fitting response. However, that's not all as Keemstar then went on to dig up some dirt on Poki's past life and even posted on social media calling her 'homophobic.'

Pokimane didn't reply this time but made sure to clear up all the allegations in her Fortnite livestream.

2) JiDion vs. Poki

The 2022 has been quite the roller coaster ride for Poki. From bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year award to some ugly fiascos, the streamer has seen it all. With this in mind, just a couple of months ago, JiDion and Poki managed to find themselves right at the center of intense drama.

The entire controversy started when JiDion's fans entered Pokimane's livestream chat and spammed “L + Ratio.” As expected, the Twitch streamer got frustrated and decided to end her stream midway.

Later on, despite a series of public apologies, JiDion was permanently banned from the purple platform.

JiGong @Jidion6 Throughout this whole situation I did a lot of corny shit, and I’m way funnier then the level I brought myself down to. Pokie i apologize and boys I’m dropping it so I’m asking you guys to as well. Will be streaming next week on YouTube and love you guys Throughout this whole situation I did a lot of corny shit, and I’m way funnier then the level I brought myself down to. Pokie i apologize and boys I’m dropping it so I’m asking you guys to as well. Will be streaming next week on YouTube and love you guys❤️

Following the harassment, a long series of apologies and a lot of drama, the controversy was finally put to bed when JiDion and Pokimane posted selfies together.

1) Ninja vs. Poki

Just when all the viewers thought that the controversy between JiDion and Poki was finally over, Ninja stepped into the mess.

imane 💜 @imane the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: https://t.co/RmNECoMdqR

While the majority of streamers voiced their support for Poki, Ninja took a different stance on the situation. All of this gave rise to a new animosity between Poki and the Fortnite icon.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

However, the small controversy soon took an ugly turn when Ninja's team decided to opt for a legal lawsuit against Poki. However, fortunately, all of this heat came down pretty quickly and there was no legal action taken against anyone.

All in all, the two internet factions chose not to incite further conflict and the vitriol subsided on its own.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul