Electric Pokemon would be absolutely terrifying in real life, but in Kanto, they aren't always that scary.

Some of the Electric Pokemon in Kanto are absolute powerhouses, but not all of them. These Pokemon have proven to be pretty underwhelming in the main game series.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Electric Pokemon from Kanto

#3 - Pikachu

As much as it would hurt anyone to say it, Pikachu just doesn't cut it. Ash's Pikachu makes it seem like it's as strong as a legendary, but it just isn't. In the video games, it has to be evolved to get anywhere. Even if it holds a Light Ball (which doubles its offensive stats)t it probably still won't be that strong.

In Pokemon Let's Go, they buffed this thing by maxing out it's IV's and it still would be stronger as a Raichu. Ash's Pikachu is strong because of plot armor, and that's it. This lovable mascot is just underwhelming in the Pokemon games. Give it a Thunder Stone though, and it's golden.

#2 - Electabuzz

Electabuzz looks like it should be incredibly strong, but it's not. Like what even is it? Its classificaiton is just the Electric Pokemon. That's just so lame. Many players will see this Pokemon and think it's a strong Electric Pokemon, but it's just underwhelming.

Even its evolved form, Electrivire, is underwhelming. It's pretty strong, but is unbelievably slow. And not even slow enough to be a great Trick Room Pokemon. Unfortunately, Electabuzz just doesn't bring enough to the table.

#1 - Magneton

Honestly this evolution is very underwhelming, it's just the same Pokemon but three of it. Most player's wouldn't be very threatened by a trio of a weak magnet. Even with a powerful trainer like Lt. Surge, this Pokemon just isn't very strong.

With Electric/Steel typing, it has a 4x weakness to Ground Pokemon. One little aftershock would take Magneton to the Pokemon Center. Even with it's ability, Sturdy, it just doesn't do enough.