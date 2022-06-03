4 easy steps to solve End of the Line puzzle using fantastic compass in Genshin Impact

Fantastic compass is a new mechanism in the End of the Line domain in Genshin Impact. This event-limited domain can be accessed when players start the last part of the new Archon Quest through the Perilous Trail event.

The puzzle can be completed by pointing the needle to the right dial of the compass while solving minor problems such as destroying a specific tree and pulling a hidden mechanism in the domain. This article will show how players can complete the puzzle with four simple steps in Genshin Impact.

How to solve the Fantastic Compass puzzle in Genshin Impact

The End of the Line domain in Genshin Impact is a new event domain that was recently released in the Perilous Trail event. The puzzle inside this domain is heavily influenced by the giant Fantastic Compass in the background, where players need to interact with the small one to move the needle. Here are four steps they can use to complete the puzzle.

1) Rotate the needle forward once

Destroy this tree before rotating the needle (Image via HoYoverse)

Right after entering the domain, players will play as Yanfei (trial character) to defeat Treasure Hoarders. Once the enemies are defeated, go to the small compass on the right side and destroy the small tree beside it. This will prevent the tree from growing and hinder the puzzle's progress.

Rotate the compass needle forward once (Image via HoYoverse)

After that, face the small fantastic compass on the ground and rotate the needle forward once. Enter the new entrance to continue the puzzle.

2) Rotate the needle forward once more

Lift the gate by using the lever (Image via HoYoverse)

The second realm features Yelan and Yanfei as the trial characters. Players need to defeat the Fatuis before starting the puzzle without disturbance. Once the opponents have disappeared, go to the right side of the arena and pull the lever to lift the gate.

Rotate the compass needle forward once (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, go to the compass near the gate and rotate the needle forward once so Genshin Impact players can move to the next realm.

3) Rotate the needle backwards twice

Rotate the compass needle backwards two times (Image via HoYoverse)

The third realm will request players to defeat the Electro Yaksha using Xiao as the trial character. Once the match is complete, go to the right side of the arena to find the compass inside a gate. This time, players need to rotate the needle backwards twice. Enter the portal to continue to the last realm.

4) Rotate the needle backward once

Rotate the compass needle backward once (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the last step to completing the fantastic compass puzzle. Travelers only need to rotate the needle backward once. This will lead them to the Abyss realm and complete the Archon Quest.

Genshin Impact players will gain a Precious Chest at the end of the domain as a reward for their hard work in completing the puzzle.

