4 odd things most Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are guilty of trying

Here are some of the strangest habits that almost all Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginners are guilty of.

1) Storage hoarding

Storage hoarding is one of the most common ill habits that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are guilty of. Furthermore, this problem has gotten a lot worse ever since the storage space received an expansion after an update in the game.

loren 👒 @acnhloren So i have been hoarding a lot of stuff and i’ve maxed out my home storage, so if anyone wants anything below and in the thread let me know (free) #acnh So i have been hoarding a lot of stuff and i’ve maxed out my home storage, so if anyone wants anything below and in the thread let me know (free) #acnh https://t.co/vTgdz5IJOA

From DIY materials to fashion items, players have a bad habit of storing almost anything they can get their hands on. While players might think they may need the items they are hoarding in the future, it is not a bad idea to clear out the inventory every once in a while.

2) Littering their island

Many New Horizons players have a habit of littering one corner of their islands in the game. Many players have a 'dumpyard' on their island, a space they do not pay particular attention to. Players keep dumping all their trash in that space.

However, this is a habit that players must refrain from, since it can hamper their island rating. An island that is full of trash will definitely not make it to Isabelle's 5-star rated islands, which is something players aim to achieve.

3) Excessive time travel

Time travel is one of the most exciting features in New Horizons, since it allows players to not have to travel back and forth in time to achieve their goals.

𝐠𝐢𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 ❀ @milkrosemoon



those who feel guilty for skipping one day



and those who casually time travel to 2060 there are two types of animal crossing players.those who feel guilty for skipping one dayand those who casually time travel to 2060 there are two types of animal crossing players. those who feel guilty for skipping one dayand those who casually time travel to 2060 💀 https://t.co/bKCqhgc3Za

However, many players of the title are addicted to time travel, and refrain from acknowledging the cons of this practice. Excessive time travel can lead to several problems for any player's New Horizons island, since they can face cockroaches in their home, weeds on their island, as well as players expressing a desire to leave.

4) Excessive shopping

Binge shopping is a problem that is not restricted to real life. New Horizons offers a wide range of clothing items that players can try out in the game, and due to their attractiveness, players might feel compelled to hoard as many of them as possible.

However, this also eats up a lot of inventory space, which can affect players adversely. Therefore, it is always advisable to exercise restraint while shopping for clothes in New Horizons.

