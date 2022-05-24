4 most relaxing Animal Crossing: New Horizons tracks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows users to exercise their creativity by designing beautiful islands, where they can implement whatever theme they deem fit. However, after a long day of work on their New Horizons islands, individuals would sometimes like to unwind by sitting in a calm spot and listening to some relaxing tunes.

Here's where New Horizons' very own traveling dog musician, K.K. Slider, comes into play. The traveling villager has numerous songs to his name, and they vary from genre to genre.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' most restful tunes

4) K.K. Sonata

K.K. Sonata is the perfect song for all the bibliophiles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is ideal for playing in the background while gamers enjoy a book in the library or their home study.

The song can usually be commonly heard in the house of New Horizons villager Muffy, who has a very dark and goth-looking home interior. K.K. Sonata is in keeping with the theme that Muffy aims for and is considered one of the most relaxing and somber songs in New Horizons.

3) Stale Cupcakes

Stale Cupcakes is undoubtedly considered one of the best songs in New Horizons and has also been considered one of the most relaxing songs in the franchise. It has a calm vibe, with just a little hint of sadness, making it a common tune choice for players who simply want to relax after a long day.

Stale Cupcakes is a song that users can listen to in multiple settings, but most listen to it while sky gazing, claiming that it helps them unwind the most.

2) Forest Life

Forest Life is one of the songs in New Horizons considered very comforting due to the sense of nostalgia it instills in veteran Animal Crossing players. It is particularly loved by those villagers who have a natural theme for their islands, full of forests and different kinds of trees.

Gamers who opt for a woodland theme for their islands can enjoy Forest Life while unwinding after a long day in New Horizons.

1) Chillwave

As the name suggests, Chillwave is one of the most relaxing yet groovy songs in New Horizons. It is perfect for a chill session at the beach on any New Horizons island.

Chillwave is often deemed one of the most unique tracks in the Nintendo life-simulation title, as it offers both a groovy and chill vibe for players to enjoy.

K.K. Slider is famous as one of the most well-loved NPC villagers in New Horizons due to his musical abilities. He has a slew of songs for individuals to enjoy while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons or even outside of the game.

Some songs cater to every mood, be it a cheerful mood or a pensive, sad mood.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

