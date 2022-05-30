4 secret Animal Crossing: New Horizon glitches that actually work

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020 and has garnered a huge fan following ever since. The game offers a wide variety of things for players to do. It also provides events and activities to participate in during their time in the game.

However, like most other games, New Horizons is also not without its own set of glitches, although most of them do not negatively affect the gameplay experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final free major update in November 2021 and has only received bug-fixing patch updates. However, some glitches still work in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

Working glitches in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) K.K. Slider glitch

K.K. Slider is a traveling dog villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, who is popular as the game's very own musician.

However, players often face a very common glitch concerning this NPC villager. They are forced to sit and listen to his performances if they pass by the area when Slider is performing.

This usually occurs because the game is programmed to assume that players will sit and listen to K.K. Slider's songs whenever he is performing.

2) Changing clothes glitch

KimmyPlays 🇺🇦 @KimmyPlaysVG That ACNH naked glitch would have been ten times funnier if it had also somehow put clothes ON KK Slider That ACNH naked glitch would have been ten times funnier if it had also somehow put clothes ON KK Slider

New Horizons allows players to switch up their appearance in the game every once in a while. Players may do so by standing in front of a mirror or vanity.

However, if another player appears in the room when a player is changing, the latter will be left shirtless with a black or gray band covering their chest. This phenomenon takes place regardless of the gender of the avatar in the game.

3) Lazy villager speaking glitch

This glitch has often been labeled as one of the most confusing glitches in New Horizons.

If players wake up a lazy villager from their nap, they will wake up all startled and appear to be rambling as their mouth opens. However, no sound will come out of their mouths, making it a wordless ramble.

This same glitch also occurs at times with Flick when players attempt to sell bugs to him. The villager will appear excited and seem to be speaking, but there will be no sound coming out of his mouth.

4) Free Nook Miles

While most of the glitches mentioned in the list have been harmless glitches, this one can prove beneficial for players. To use the Free Nook Miles glitch, players must have the option to 'Redeem Nook Miles' from their Nook Miles+ app.

Once this option is available, players must call the rescue service five times and allow Resetti to take 100 Nook Miles from them. In return, Resetti offers players a list of places where they can go. Instead of selecting a place from this list, players have to press cancel to receive some free Nook Miles.

These are some of the working glitches that players can try out in New Horizons before Nintendo fixes them in the game.

