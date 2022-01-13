4 things you did not know about Pokimane

Pokimane is currently among the top tier streamers on Twitch. She has a very dedicated fanbase, which tends to know almost everything about the streamer.

However, there are some very minute details about her life before fame that many die-hard fans might also not be aware of.

Here are some facts about the RTS co-founder that even her most loyal fans may not be aware of.

4 facts you may not have known about Pokimane

1) Pokimane used to study Chemical Engineering

Before becoming popular as one of the biggest streamers in the world, Anys used to be a regular chemical engineering student at McMaster University.

Her parents are both academics, and Pokimane would have also become one if she hadn't dropped out of college to pursue her dream of becoming a streamer.

2) One of the first streamers to create a talent management organization in esports

When Pokimane announced RTS, her talent management organization, in late 2021, Dr DisRespect revealed that she was the first esports personality to have gone through with the idea.

Prior to Poki, several people, including Doc's business partner, had juggled the idea but never went forward with it.

He even applauded Pokimane's efforts to better the eSports scene for newcomers, suggesting that it was high time that someone from within the community took charge of the initiative.

3) Pokimane worked as tech support at Best Buy

Pokimane revealed this information whilst ranting about the people she encountered on Twitter. During the livestream, the OfflineTV star explained that she would never be going to Twitter for technical advice anymore because they would simply suggest basic troubleshooting.

The streamer then went on to reveal that she was the youngest tech support at Best Buy as she was hired at the age of 17. She also explained her methods of managing people with respect to tech support and therefore, would have obviously tried all the basic troubleshooting techniques before turning to Twitter for help.

4) Pokimane used to be an ASMR streamer

Although Imane rose to immense fame during the Among Us era, she used to be an ASMR streamer earlier. Poki disclosed the revelation earlier in 2021 when the entire ASMR meta was under fire for being too lewd.

The streamer explained how ASMR streams were such hard work and that the degeneracy of the genre had diminished the effort that so many legitimate ASMR artists invested on a daily basis.

Poki is known to be very frank with her fans about herself. She is one of the most candid streamers on the internet, which is part of the charm that leads to her immense fame.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul