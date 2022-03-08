4 things newbies do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes in new players under its wing every day, despite having been released over two years ago. However, like beginners of any other title, there are some things that only beginner players of New Horizons also do.

Naturally, as they progress in the game, players will realize that it's much better to avoid doing these things. Here's a list of the most common things that only newbies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons do.

Things new players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons do

1) Spend Bells recklessly

Bells are the in-game currency in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Due to the vast variety of items that players can buy in the game, new players often end up unnecessarily spending Bells on items they do not need.

Bitchy @BitchyWitchyBi #ACNH Tom Nook watching me spend all my money on shrubs right outside his office window when I still owe him hundreds of thousands in bells: #ACNH Tom Nook watching me spend all my money on shrubs right outside his office window when I still owe him hundreds of thousands in bells: https://t.co/jnEEFpV9f7

However, it would benefit them a lot more if they saved their Bells for future use to make the necessary purchases in the game.

2) Hoarding items unnecessarily

New players in this Nintendo life-simulation title often end up hoarding a lot of items and storing them in their inventory. Many of these items are things that players will not have any use for in the future. Therefore, it does not make sense for players to hoard them.

Instead, players can choose to sell these items to the Nooklings at Nook's Cranny and earn some Bells.

3) Avoid time travel

There is some debate around the idea of time travel in New Horizons, with a section of the community believing that the feature ruins the life-simulation experience of the title. Therefore, many new players in the game tend to refrain from using this feature.

However, time travel can be quite useful. If players are in a hurry to find villagers, make quick money, or even grow different kinds of trees and flowers in the game, they can make use of time travel. However, it is always advisable to exercise restraint while using time travel in the game, since it has its fair share of cons.

4) Not playing the game regularly

New Horizons takes some time to grow on a player enough for them to get interested in it and play it regularly. Hence, many players tend to not play the game consistently in the beginning.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons rewards players for being consistent in the game. Therefore, it is always advisable for new players to log into the game every day to collect these rewards.

These are some of the things that New Horizons newbies do in the game, but should avoid if they wish to get better at it.

