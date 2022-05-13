4 WWE and AEW stars who play Elden Ring

The popularity of Elden Ring has soared ever since the game dropped earlier this year. Twice crowned the 'Most Anticipated Game' at The Game Awards in the last two years, Elden Ring has been a quick hit among fans - achieving critical acclaim and commercial success in no time. The game's popularity has also seen a number of celebrities commenting on the title and gameplay.

Elon Musk has been giving his two cents on the latest Soulsborne game on Twitter, recently sharing his Int/Dex build. A fair share of wrestling stars has also weighed in on their builds in the game and opinions on Elden Ring.

Much like the ferocious warrior Hoarah Loux, who became the first Elden Lord, these wrestling stars are well-known faces among fans. Their appreciation for the game is a testament to the title's reach and popularity.

Wrestling superstars who have talked about Elden Ring

Randy Orton

A third-generation wrestling superstar signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Randy Orton is a name that is well-known and well-respected among his peers and legions of wrestling fans. The veteran, nicknamed 'The Viper', has been plying his trade for well over two decades now and is widely considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

He has performed a slew of memorable matches and rivalries over the years against the likes of John Cena and the Undertaker. He has won multiple titles over his illustrious career and is currently one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro with Riddle.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s… Mark Snark @thesnarkmark @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. @WWE @RandyOrton 🤔 Knoxville to St. Louis is 7 hours. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes. 🐍 twitter.com/thesnarkmark/s…

He recently revealed that he played Elden Ring and kept himself busy while traveling by bus. The Viper has also chalked up an impressive level count of 527. Fans poured in with comments and appreciation. Even the UK Twitter channel of Bandai Namco chimed in with a gif from the game.

From being "The Legend Killer" to now the demi-god slayer, Orton's appreciation for the game has gone down tremendously well with the fans.

Adam Cole

Known for his time with WWE and Ring of Honor, Adam Cole is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Cole was also part of the popular Bullet Club during his tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also holds the record for being the longest-reigning NXT Champion.

During the Wrestle Buddies GameSpot podcast, Cole spoke a great deal about video games, especially Elden Ring. He was filled with praise for the game's mechanics and elements. He stated:

“It’s one of those games where, if you’re not playing, you’re thinking about it. Last night, I went to bed and thought about the fact that I hit a hidden wall and there was another world that I didn’t even know existed. How many hidden walls are there? What kind of mini-bosses will there be? I think from head to toe it could be the best video game ever made."

He further praised the variety that Elden Ring brings, which is different from other titles in the Soulsborne genre. Cole mentioned that every person he talked to had a different experience as the latest title had so many places to go and freedom to offer.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro 🏼 I’m about 70 hours into #ELDENRING and this game has surprised me EVERY SINGLE STEP of the way. It’s the greatest open world experience I have ever had in a video game. Bravo @fromsoftware_pr I’m about 70 hours into #ELDENRING and this game has surprised me EVERY SINGLE STEP of the way. It’s the greatest open world experience I have ever had in a video game. Bravo @fromsoftware_pr 👏🏼 🎮

He further posted on Twitter that Elden Ring has surprised him every step of the way and is the greatest open-world experience that he has had in a video game. High praise for the FromSoftware title is coming from every corner, leading many to consider that Elden Ring has staked its claim to being one of the greatest games of all time.

Evil Uno

Nicolas Dansereau, popularly known by the ring name Evil Uno, is a Canadian professional wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling since 2019. He is currently a part of The Dark Order and had earlier teamed up with Stu Grayson as the Super Smash Brothers.

Unlike the other names on the list, Evil Uno did not share his thoughts on the latest Miyazaki game over a podcast or Twitter. Rather, his opinion came during a chaotic tag-team battle royale match in the ring.

While he was hanging on the middle rope, Brandon Cutler, a fellow wrestler who was filming, told him that he had not played Elden Ring yet. Evil Uno's charismatic reply was:

"Yes, it's very good. You should play Elden Ring."

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is a popular professional wrestler, having worked at TNA and WWE, and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Joe is known for his brawling style of fighting and has had numerous notable rivalries during his tenure at these companies.

Appearing on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast, which aired on May 10, 2022, Samoa Joe spoke at length about his professional career and moves. In the latter half of the segment, he was asked a series of fan questions, one of which was what games he was playing at the time.

Joe quickly quipped that he had finished playing Elden Ring and not with any broken build or "hyper super magic build." He further mentions that he has been playing Tiny Tina since then as he likes Borderland games.

In the context of video games, Samoa Joe will also be appearing in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios. He is voicing King Shark. He said the experience was awesome, and he hoped he would uphold the legacy and make fans happy.

Elden Ring has taken the world by storm and professional wrestlers are no different. The action RPG, written by George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, was released in February 2022 to widespread critical acclaim.

Edited by R. Elahi