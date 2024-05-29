"$40 bundles ain't it, chief" - Players bash Ubisoft for egregious pricing model for XDefiant

The XDefiant community went furious regarding the pricing of the bundles available in-game, claiming it to be unreasonable. Similar to any free-to-play game in the current market, the movement shooter features a plethora of microtransactions. While some cosmetics cost above $20, certain bundles cost around $40. Moreover, there are no options to buy individual items from the existing cosmetic bundles.

In a recent Reddit post from u/jmvandergraff, members of XDefiant’s subreddit expressed mixed opinions about the overpriced cosmetics scenario. A few players asked others to ignore the prices and suggested not buying them, while some expressed their disappointment towards the company and bashed them for an unreasonable pricing model.

The one who posted this mentioned that “$40 bundles” don’t justify the pricing, saying:

In support of the post, one user u/TrainerCeph expressed that even though they possess immense love for the movement shooter, the cosmetics don’t seem alluring to them and look basic. Additionally, the user suggested introducing some more legendary characters in-game like Sam Fisher or Ezio inspired by Ubisoft’s other AAA titles. In that way, the company can justify the current pricing.

A user expressed that Ubisoft's cosmetics don't make them happy anymore. (Image via Reddit)

Reddit user u/mrbigflexer compared XDefiant with another title from this movement shooter genre. Moreover, they added that XDefiant doesn’t hold a candle to The Finals’ skin and cosmetics actually impressed them in buying the outfits.

Meanwhile, the user also suggested adding more customization options in XDefiant player models and weapon skins.

A user comparing XDefiant's cosmetics with The Finals. (Image via Reddit)

In between the stream of negative comments, one user provided the community with a good idea. The user suggested everyone not buy the skins unless players have multiple sources of income or don’t mind getting a dent in their wallets.

The user also explained one instance, where Xbox had to lower the prices of the Halo Infinite bundles as no player was showing interest given the pricing.

Similarly, as per u/reevoknows, if no one shows support for Ubisoft by purchasing these overpriced bundles, the company will eventually lower its prices. They added:

"If you guys continue to not buy stuff instead of begrudgingly buying stuff and complaining about it then the prices will change eventually, but if enough keep buying to sustain the game, then it won’t stop. Halo infinite had crazy prices for stuff and the community came together and stopped buying, eventually they dropped the prices significantly because they weren’t getting any sales. Haven’t played halo in a while so maybe the prices are back up again but yeah vote with your wallet."

Another user u/Fonslayer just ignored the overall pricing scenario as they bought the Battle Pass for only €7. They don’t find this unreasonable at all.

In defense of Ubisoft, u/dontminor posted how other games are “aggressively monetized” compared to XDefiant. Players worldwide need to spend only $7 for only once to purchase the ongoing Battle Pass. They don’t have to pay for the next season’s pass as the existing XCoin rewards in the current pass will be enough to buy it. The user suggested most of the F2P shooters aren’t as rewarding as this.

Additionally, they’re hoping that Ubisoft hasn’t really introduced their best collection yet. Hence, players can ignore the existing store skins if they aren’t interested in it.

Is XDefiant bundles’ pricing worth it?

Judging from the pricing and the hype, the XDefiant bundles aren’t worth the price. However, the $7 cost of the Battle Price seems very affordable. It really varies from player to player though. The existing bundles in the in-game store don’t seem very alluring to the community. Hence, most of them bashing Ubisoft for putting an overpriced model.

If only the community gets united and stops buying the in-game bundles from the store, the company will most likely lower its prices, making it more affordable for all players.

For more news, guides, and community reaction on Ubisoft’s newest movement shooter, read below:

