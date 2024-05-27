XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle is the latest addition to Ubisoft’s newest FPS title in-game store. After a successful launch of the Prototype bundle in-game, this bit of the collection features epic rarity skins and cosmetics for the community. The bundle includes some alluring weapon skins of the AK-47, M16A4, and M60. Moreover, it also offers a unique player animation.

Having said that, in this article, we briefly discuss the pricing, contents included, and whether the new XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle is really worth its price.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Price of XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle

The AK-47 skin from the Night Alchemy bundle in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Gamers can obtain the XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle for 3000 XCoins. Hence, if you wish to spend real-life money from your wallet, the cost is around $29.98. However, this price may vary depending on your Ubisoft account’s region.

Read more: Best loadout for Phantom in XDefiant

Below are the current rates of XCoins offered by the developers:

500 XCoins : $4.99

: $4.99 1000 XCoins : $9.99

: $9.99 2100 XCoins (100 extra bonus): $19.99

(100 extra bonus): $19.99 5750 XCoins (750 extra bonus): $49.99

(750 extra bonus): $49.99 12000 XCoins(2000 extra bonus): $99.99

You must purchase the pack of 2100 and 1000 XCoins to obtain the XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle. Additionally, if you’re interested in buying more XCoins, you can get them from the official Ubisoft Connect store.

However, if you are a console player (PS5 and Xbox), you will not be able to access the Ubisoft store. You must purchase XCoins from the corresponding stores offered by the console.

For PS5 users: Buy XCoins from the PlayStation Store

Buy XCoins from the PlayStation Store For Xbox users: Buy XCoins from the Microsoft Xbox Store

What’s included in the XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle?

As mentioned, the XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle offers unique epic rarity weapon skins and a player animation exclusively for Malee from Echelon. Here are all the items offered with the bundle:

Epic Echelon Night Alchemy AK-47 skin

Epic Echelon Night Alchemy M16A4 skin

Epic Echelon Night Alchemy M60 skin

Epic Echelon Night Alchemy Malee skin

Rare Brush-Off player animation

The aforementioned weapons skins and player animation are exclusive to Malee operator from the Echelon faction. Additionally, this bundle will only be available until May 31, 2024, or June 1, 2024, depending on your region.

Meanwhile, unlike other popular FPS titles, neither of these weapon skins can be used on any other operators or faction, nor can any of the items be purchased individually. However, the developers have introduced an exclusive Night Alchemy skin for operator Beto in the Libertad faction. Far Cry 6 fans can purchase the skin for 1000 XCoins.

Is the XDefiant Echelon Night Alchemy bundle worth buying?

If you’re a fan of Ubisoft's Ghost Recon and interested in collecting some exclusive faction-based skins, purchasing the bundle makes sense. However, if you wish to save money for upcoming bundles, avoid investing your money in it.

With that in mind, Ubisoft should consider lowering the prices or adding the option to buy the collectibles individually. This way, the bundle will truly find its worth.

