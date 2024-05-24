All XDefiant weapons List

FPS connoisseurs worldwide seek the XDefiant weapons list as soon as Ubisoft’s brand-new title XDefiant has finally gone live. Following the title’s arrival on May 21, 2024, it has made headlines as people calling it a potential “COD Killer”. Ubisoft has added a unique touch by adding different factions, some original, and some inspired by the company’s original title. However, the weapon list remains intact.

That being said, this article will explore all XDefiant weapons players can obtain in their loadout to dominate the online lobbies of this movement shooter.

All Available XDefiant weapons list

XDefiant developers have introduced a total of 23 weapons in their latest FPS movement shooter title. Similar to any other standard FPS movement shooters, the arsenal ranges from Assault rifles to Shotguns, and Sniper rifles to LMGs.

However, as the gunplay mechanics bring a breath of fresh air for the veteran FPS players, here is a list of all XDefiant weapons available in-game:

Assault rifles

SMG

Shotgun

LMG

Marksman rifles

Sniper rifles

Pistols

Assault rifles

Beginning our list of XDefiant weapons with Assault rifles. These mostly shine in mid and long-range combats. Moreover, since XDefiant developers have introduced different attachments, players can add those to make Assault rifles more lethal.

M4A1 AK-47 M16A4 MDR ACR 6.8

SMG

Similar to a traditional SMG weapon, it mostly excels in close and sometimes mid-range combats. Additionally, players can add multiple attachments to make the weapons more lethal.

MP5A2 Vector .45 ACP P90 MP7

Shotgun

Shotguns only excel in close-range combats. Right now, the M870 might be a player's most viable choice of weapon regardless of any faction. However, the rest of the shotguns need some policing and might get some balancing updates in the future.

M870 Double Barrel AA-12

LMG

If a player wants to take mid-range and long-range fights without being worried about the number of ammo they’re using, they must opt for LMG. However, a couple of drawbacks make LMG one of the less-picked weapons in any traditional FPS, which includes less bullet velocity and makes players slow. But still, with the right set of attachments, it proves to be one of the most lethal weapons in-game.

M249 RPK-74 M60

Marksman rifles

Marksman rifles excel mostly in long ranges. Some marksman even outshines the Assault rifles. Players with exceptional aim can wreak havoc inside the arena with this weapon.

MK 20 SSR SVD

Sniper rifles

Equipped with a scope, Sniper rifles also heavily excel in long-range combats. Players interested in holding an area or prefer to take long-range fights can opt for this weapon. Here’s a list:

TAC-50 M44

Pistols

Concluding out XDefiant weapons list with Pistols. It makes a good sidearm for any Sniper rifle, Marksman, or Assault rifle. Despite its excelling in close ranges, with the right set of attachments, it can shred mid-range enemies too.

M9 686 Magnum D50 93R

