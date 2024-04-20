How to convert CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant

With the XDefiant test session being live on the FPS scene, Counter-Strike enthusiasts seek to convert their CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant. Having the proper mouse sensitivity is essential for any FPS game. It allows you to move your crosshair smoothly and inflict some critical damage on your opponent. Hence, players shifting from different FPS games to XDefiant might find it difficult to get comfortable with the default sensitivity.

Regardless of their high or low sensitivity preference, tweaking the given sensitivity might do wonders for them.

That being said, this article will explore all the procedures on how one can convert their CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant to clinch some victories to their name.

Procedures of Converting CS2 Sensitivity to XDefiant

Converting CS2 sens to XDefiant is quite simple. You need to follow these simple steps to find your ideal sensitivity in Ubisoft’s other addition to the tactical shooter genre.

Let’s see a detailed procedure for converting CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant:

Launch CS2 and navigate to the settings menu.

Head over to the Keyboard/Mouse section.

Make a note of your CS2 sensitivity.

Additionally, remember your mouse DPI.

The conversion rate of CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant works in such a manner:

(CS2 sens x 12.5 = XDefiant sensitivity)

Use a calculator to convert your sensitivity and you’re good to go.

For a better illustration of the conversion, here’s a quick example for the readers:

Suppose, your CS2 sensitivity is 1.6 (400 DPI). If you follow our conversion guide, you’ll get an XDefiant sensitivity of 1.6 x 12.5 = 20 (approx).

Reason:

To balance it out with the default FOV XDefiant (100) of with CS2 (90), we need to convert in such a way that both the sensitivity covering 360-degree distance should be close enough.

Hence, if your CS2 sensitivity is 1.6 it will cover a 360-degree turn in 64.94cm.

To balance it out with XDefiant sensitivity, if you tweak your sens to 20 approx, you’ll cover around 64.75cm, which is close enough.

After doing the conversion, here’s how to change your sensitivity in XDefiant:

Launch Uplay and use the proper credentials to log in.

Open XDefiant, and head onto the settings menu.

Navigate to the Mouse and Keyboard section.

Change your mouse sensitivity to the converted result and press apply.

Upon following these aforementioned steps, you’ll successfully convert your CS2 sensitivity to XDefiant. Once you successfully tweak your sensitivity, you’ll be ready to bag some victories under your name.

Once you progress through the game, you might have to tweak your ADS sensitivity multipliers for different weapons based on your preference. Moreover, this game is not just about shredding enemies, but you need to properly understand the utility usage and other pivotal things.

Additionally, the developers have introduced some exciting rewards that you can claim throughout your journey during the test session. Here are the rewards:

M9 Ember Weapon Skin

MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin

3 units of Weapon XP boosters

The test session of XDefiant is available till April 21, 2024. Hence, head onto the game quickly and grab these rewards before it’s too late.

