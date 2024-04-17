XDefiant Public Test pre-load is now live for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. The upcoming test session will go live on April 19, 2024, at 10 am PT and will continue until April 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. But fans don't have to wait till Friday to prepare for the test session. They can start downloading the necessary files on their system from their platform's respective storefronts right now.

That said, in this brief article, we will take a closer look at the XDefiant Public Test pre-load sizes on all platforms so that you can ensure you have sufficient storage space on your device to get started.

What is the XDefiant Public Test session pre-load size on all platforms?

The XDefiant Public Test session pre-load size on all platforms i.e., PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X is as follows:

PC: 30.37 GB

30.37 GB PlayStation 5: 30.3 GB

30.3 GB Xbox Series S|X: 30.5 GB

The size for all platforms remains roughly around 30 GB. Hence, if you don't have sufficient storage space yet, it is time to make room for the upcoming XDefiant test session.

To download, simply head over to your platform's store i.e., the PlayStation Store for PS5, the Microsoft Store for Xbox, and Ubisoft Connect for PC. Look up the game using the search feature and you should be able to download the game right now.

Please note here that the game is only available for current-gen consoles and PCs. Hence, if you waiting for XDefiant on PS4 and Xbox One, you are out of luck.

For PC users, to check if your system meets the minimum requirements to run the XDefiant Public Test session, check out the section below.

XDefiant Public Test session PC system requirements

The following are the XDefiant Public Test session PC system requirements:

Minimum requirements (1080p at 60 frames per second, Low graphic preset):

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen5 1400 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or better RAM: 8 GB (running dual-channel mode)

8 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card: AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4 GB), or better Hard drive: 65 GB available storage

65 GB available storage DirectX version: DirectX 11

Recommended requirements (1080p at 60 frames per second, High graphic preset):

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen5 1600 @ 3.2GHz, Intel i7-4790K @ 4.0GHz, or better RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card: AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or better Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD recommended)

65 GB available storage (SSD recommended) DirectX version: DirectX 11

Recommended 2K configuration (1440p, 60 frames per second, High graphic preset):

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit version)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or AMD Ryzen5 2600 @ 3.4GHz

Intel i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or AMD Ryzen5 2600 @ 3.4GHz RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD RX-5600XT (6GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD RX-5600XT (6GB) Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

65 GB available storage (SSD required) DirectX: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

Recommended 4K configuration (2160p, 60 frames per second, Ultra graphic preset):

Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit version)

Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit version) Processor: Intel i7-9700K @ 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen7 3700X @ 3.6GHz

Intel i7-9700K @ 3.6GHz or AMD Ryzen7 3700X @ 3.6GHz RAM: 16 GB (running dual-channel mode)

16 GB (running dual-channel mode) Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX-6800XT (16GB)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD RX-6800XT (16GB) Hard drive: 65 GB available storage (SSD required)

65 GB available storage (SSD required) DirectX: DirectX 11 and DirectX 12

That covers everything that you need to know about the upcoming XDefiant Public Test session.

