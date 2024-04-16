XDefiant Public Test session: Test dates, how to join, and more

XDefiant Public Test session is just a couple of days away. According to an official announcement, XDefiant will be undergoing a server test session ahead of its final release, which is expected to go live this summer. After being in development for years and with a few beta phases under its belt, the game's launch was delayed with no official word on its release date.

Fortunately, a new report now suggests that the title is almost ready for release, and to ensure stable server conditions at launch, a test session is planned. In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at how you can join this limited-time test session, when you can play, and more details.

When is the XDefiant Public Test session going live?

The XDefiant Public Test session will go live on April 19, 2024, at 10 am PT and will continue until April 21, 2024, at 10 am PT. That said, however, depending on your region of residence, this date might shift by a day. Regardless, fans will have the entirety of the upcoming weekend to check out what the developers have been working on since their last official update back in September 2023.

All players who participate in the event will be rewarded as well. This includes weapon skins as well as Weapon Booster tokens for those who reach level 18 during the upcoming test session.

How to join the XDefiant Public Test session?

When the XDefiant Public Test session goes live on April 19, 2024, head over to your platform's respective storefronts to download the game to get started. For PC, the game will be available exclusively on Ubisoft Connect.

Also, it is worth noting that the game will be available for current-gen systems and PCs only. This means that only PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S will be supported.

Earlier plans of launching the XDefiant on last-gen consoles i.e., Xbox One and PS4, have been scrapped.

That covers everything about the XDefiant Public Test session. Please note that as of right now, there are no official details of whether crossplay will be enabled in this test session. Fans are advised to wait for official details from the developers, which are expected to arrive in the upcoming days.

