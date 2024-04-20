How to convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant

Valorant players who want to try out Ubisoft's brand-new shooter will likely want to convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant. Both games offer high-octane gameplay, and you'll want to out-aim your opponents to win matches. If you have experience in Valorant and want to try out this complex new shooter, it's a good idea to convert the Valorant sensitivity settings that you're already familiar with to XDefiant.

This article will provide you with a detailed guide to achieve the same and include all the possible resources you'll need to fine-tune your sensitivity.

Steps to convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant

You can convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant quite easily by following our guide. Doing so will allow you to retain your mechanical aiming control and ensure a seamless transition from one game to the other.

Here's a detailed guide to convert your Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant:

Launch Valorant and open the in-game settings menu. Make a note of your in-game sensitivity and your current mouse DPI. The conversion for Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant works in this manner: (Valorant sens x 10 = XDefiant sensitivity). Use the calculator in such a manner, and successfully convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant.

To better illustrate the conversion mechanism, check out this example:

Say your Valorant sensitivity is 0.2, with 800 DPI. Using our prescribed calculator, you can convert it in the following manner; 0.2 x 10 = 20.

You can now enter your brand-new converted Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant by following these steps:

Launch the Ubisoft game launcher and log in. Open XDefiant and proceed to the settings menu. Head towards the 'Mouse and Keyboard' section. Tweak the 'Mouse Sensitivity' bar to 20 (your converted sensitivity marker) and hit apply.

After implementing these changes, you will have successfully converted your Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant.

As you progress through the game's steep learning curve, you will have a much better grip and be able to stay on top of things without having to further worry about your mechanical ability. You might need to make minor changes to the ADS sensitivity multipliers to suit your playstyle, but other than that, you will be pretty much set to dominate the battlegrounds of XDefiant in 2024.

In case you haven't signed up yet, XDefiant's public playtest is live and you can sign up and experience the game before its final launch. Furthermore, there are numerous free rewards for playing through the public playtest, which you can claim by simply playing the game.

That's all there is to know about how to convert Valorant sensitivity to XDefiant.

