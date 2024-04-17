XDefiant test session: All rewards and how to unlock them

The XDefiant test session will go live on April 19, 2024, and players are in for quite a ride. This test session will bring forth unique collectible rewards for all players, all of which can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges.

Ubisoft's XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter, and it offers a similar multiplayer experience to Call of Duty titles while incorporating elements from the company's other games, such as Rainbow Six, Far Cry, and other notable releases.

This article explores all the free rewards that players can get through this playtest and the easiest means to unlock them.

All rewards in the XDefiant test session

The brand-new XDefiant test session will feature three unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items. Players will be eligible to redeem these rewards only during the designated test period from April 19, 2024, at 10 am PT, till April 21, 2024, 10 am PT.

Here is a list of all the rewards that have been incorporated within the latest XDefiant playtest session:

MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin

M9 Ember Weapon Skin

3 sets of Weapon XP Boosters

How to unlock all rewards in the XDefiant test session

The free rewards in the XDefiant test session can be unlocked by completing certain challenges. These range from logging in to the game to grinding a few levels.

Here is a detailed list of all the challenges that you need to complete to get your hands on these free rewards:

Play in the test: MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin

MP5 Shamrock Weapon Skin Play in a Party: M9 Ember Weapon Skin

M9 Ember Weapon Skin Reach Level 18: Weapon XP Boosters (3 units of boosters)

The challenges are quite straightforward. Players can get their hands on these free cosmetics by simply playing the game and grinding through the levels.

The free rewards introduced in this program are not restricted to any platform. They will be available for all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows.

This multiplayer shooter is currently available for preloading across different platforms. If you haven't had the opportunity to try out the game during its open beta, you should tune in for their latest test session.

That's all there is to know about the free rewards coming with the XDefiant Playtest session.

