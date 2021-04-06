5 adorable things in Fortnite that are actually lethal in real-life

There are several adorable things in Fortnite, but some are extremely lethal in real life.

These things range from real animals found in Fortnite to some animals that skins are based on. Sometimes it's easy to forget what we’re using in Fortnite, and how nearly impossible it would be to do the same thing in real life. The items on this list can be found in-game, with the expectation of two skins.

So, below are 5 adorable things in Fortnite that are lethal in real life.

Top 5 Adorable, Yet Dangerous Fortnite Things

#5 – Cuddle Team Leader

(Image via Epic Games & Twitter)

The Cuddle Team Leader, one of the most popular skins in Fortnite, is based on a bear. In real life, bears are also very adorable, from the young cubs to the large adult bears. However, bears are big predators that will most likely kill humans if the situation goes south. Though normally people don't have contact with a bear, when they do it’s impossible to outrun the bear or even fight against one.

#4 – Coral Buddies

(Image via Epic Games & Twitter)

Advertisement

In Fortnite, coral buddies are cute little coral organisms spread around the Coral Castle POI. In real life, however, coral is known to be extremely dangerous and lethal. While swimming, anyone can simply cut themselves by rubbing their body part over the coral and bleed out in the ocean as the water pulls out their blood. Likewise, corals release toxins that can burn skin and eyes on contact even in the air. Though not all corals are poisonous, it's best to stay away from them.

[#Fortnite Coral Buddies Guide - The Wood Age] Head to the new island located in B1 and provide the Coral Chorus with 100 Wood to build their new home. Complete this secret challenge to unlock the 'From The Primordial Ooze' Achievement and 25,000 XP! pic.twitter.com/lqr6uvKXCK — Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News (@Nickelerleaks) June 30, 2020

#3 – Jellie

(Image via Epic Games & Twitter)

Jellie, introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, is based on an anemone. Normally most anemones are very harmless to humans, however, there are a few highly toxic species and have caused severe injuries and are potentially lethal. Similar to coral, these anemones leech out poison or toxins when touched, some people don't notice it at first but it’ll catch on and possibly kill them.

#2 – Cuddle Fish

Advertisement

(Image via Epic Games & Twitter)

Though called Cuddle Fish in-game, the real Cuttle Fish is similar to octopus and squid, making them extremely venomous. Typically cuttlefish have highly toxic compounds in their muscles and although they rarely encounter humans, the poison is extremely toxic and considered extremely lethal.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

When compared to other species like the blue ring octopus, its toxicity is on par and can do the same damage.

#1 – Pufferfish

(Image via Epic Games & Twitter)

Advertisement

Though players might want to snag a Pufferfish in the game to use, in real life, pufferfish aren’t the safest animal to be around. Pufferfish may contain poison throughout their body. In real life, a pufferfish's tetrodotoxin can destroy a person's lips and tongue, and cause them to have severe dizziness and vomiting. All this because it may have pricked someone anywhere on their body. They also can cause paralysis and some things sol too a human from breathing.