5 AEW stars who have been in WWE video games

Jon Moxley made his in-ring debut at Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling is WWE's biggest competition right now and it looks like even Vince McMahon has taken notice. Today, we take a look at WWE video games and in particular, All Elite Wrestling stars who have been in WWE video games.

#5. Shawn Spears aka Tye Dillinger

Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears aka Tye Dillinger made his WWE 2K debut as part of the future stars pack in WWE 2K17. He went on to be a part of the WWE 2K18 and also the WWE 2K19 rosters.

Spears was released from WWE earlier this year and soon signed with All Elite Wrestling, making his debut in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. Spears also appeared in a controversial segment at Fyter Fest last week where he came into the ring following Cody's match with Darby Allin, before hitting Cody in the head with a steel chair. The chairshot heard around the world left Cody bleeding and needing 12 stitches. It looks like he'll be feuding with Cody going forward, which is a great spot to be in.

#4. Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust

Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has appeared in a number of WWE video games over his storied career. His first appearance in a WWE game came way back in 1996, as part of the roster for WWF In Your House which came out for the original Playstation, MS-DOS and the SEGA Saturn.

Rhodes also left WWE earlier this year and faced his brother Cody at Double or Nothing in a match that left both men bloody. After the match, came the unforgettable moment where Cody asked his older brother to be his partner at Fight For The Fallen. Cody and Dustin Rhodes will face The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen later this month.

