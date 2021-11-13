5 Arsenal players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features an Arsenal squad that requires major rework. A club that was one of England's elite representatives in European football has now been reduced to mid-table fodder in the Premier League, finishing in eighth place in their 2020-21 campaign.

Arsenal's highest rated player is their striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (85). However, the club's strength lies in the abundance of young prospects within its roster.

Listed below are five Arsenal youngsters that Career Mode managers would be interested in signing. The list is based on the players' potential and the effectiveness of their abilities in FIFA 22.

Five Arsenal players that Career Mode managers should consider signing in FIFA 22

5) Takehiro Tomiyasu (CB)

Tomiyasu has a 5-star weak-foot in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $19,000,000

Wage: $61,000

Ratings: 76 OVR - 86 POT

Tomiyasu arrived at Arsenal from Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2021. Although listed as a CB on his base card, Tomiyasu plays as an effective RB in Career Mode. His potent weak-foot helps him play as a left-back as well.

4) Emile Smith Rowe (CAM)

Smith Rowe has 4-stars in weak-foot and skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $27,500,000

Wage: $62,000

Ratings: 77 OVR - 87 POT

The 20-year-old is a natural dribbler (78) with substantial pace (78) and passing (72) abilities as well. Smith Rowe has high work rates in both attack and defense. With a growth rating of +10, the youngster is a good investment in Career Mode.

3) Martin Odegaard (CAM)

Odegaard has 5-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $57,500,000

Wage: $105,000

Ratings: 82 OVR - 88 POT

Odegaard had his breakthrough as a 16-year-old player, garnering interest from all over Europe. He's a complete midfielder who prefers to use his dribbling (84) and passing (83) to play behind the front-three in addition to wide-midfield.

2) Bukayo Saka (RM)

Although a RM, Saka can play as a RW/LW or RWB in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $53,500,000

Wage: $59,000

Ratings: 80 OVR - 88 POT

At 20 years, Saka has already played 2 full Premier League seasons as a starter. He's expected to be one of the best talents among the current fodder of young prospects. Saka uses his pace (84) and dribbling (82) to play in various positions.

1) Gabriel Martinelli (LM)

Martinelli's best position in FIFA 22 is LW/RW (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $21,500,000

Wage: $58,001

Ratings: 76 OVR - 88 POT

Martinelli has the best growth and potential among all of Arsenal's budding talents. His best attribute is his pace (87) which can reach unreal heights with the +12 growth he has. Martinelli is also a good dribbler with an eye for his teammates.

