5 players that you should sign for Arsenal in FIFA 22

With Arsenal's financial situation in FIFA 22 taken into account, players cannot afford to make any major signings immediately. Career Mode managers have the option to make relevant changes until the club earns money from winning trophies.
Arsenal has an issue where the club has a deteriorating defense line, and the attackers are too inexperienced to be a regular part of the team's starting eleven. With the team's budget of $107 million, transfer options are limited.
This article suggests 5 players that Career Mode managers should sign for Arsenal in FIFA 22.
Top 5 signings that Arsenal needs in FIFA 22 Career Mode
5) Adama Traoré (RW)
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Value: $22,000,000
Wage: $93,000
OVR: 78
Adama Traoré is the fastest winger available on FIFA 22. The player can pair his astonishing strength (87) with dribbling (86) abilities to charge down the flank during attack. Traore can play on both wings.
4) Fred (CDM)
Club: Manchester United
Value: $22,000,000
Wage: $130,000
OVR: 80
The Brazilian midfielder fits Arsenal's requirements perfectly, considering their transfer budget. Fred is an excellent interceptor with the stamina to roam around central midfield while falling back to assist the back-line. Players can transfer in Fred for around $20 million in FIFA 22 Career Mode.
3) Jesús Navas (RB)
Club: Sevilla
Value: $15,500,000
Wage: $35,500
OVR: 84
At 35 years of age, the right-back comes with a pace rating of 87. Adequate dribbling (83) and passing (81) skills and a high attacking workrate makes Navas a viable replacement for Takehiro Tomiyasu (75) in the right-back role for the club.
2) Gerard Piqué (CB)
Club: Barcelona
Value: $16,000,000
Wage: $200,000
OVR: 84
Arsenal has a shambolic backline that requires immediate repair. The team's financial situation denies it access to many world class players. However, Barcelona's leader and highest-rated centre-back Gerard Piqué is available for under $20 million.
1) Manuel Neuer (GK)
Club: Bayern Munich
Value: $15, 500, 000
Wage: $100, 000
OVR: 90
Getting one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time for under $20 million is a bargain for any Career Mode team. Arsenal currently has Bernd Leno (83) and Aaron Ramsdale (74) alternating between the posts. A 90-rated goalkeeper is sure to bolster the club's fragile defense-line.