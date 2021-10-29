5 players that you should sign for Arsenal in FIFA 22

With Arsenal's financial situation in FIFA 22 taken into account, players cannot afford to make any major signings immediately. Career Mode managers have the option to make relevant changes until the club earns money from winning trophies.

Arsenal has an issue where the club has a deteriorating defense line, and the attackers are too inexperienced to be a regular part of the team's starting eleven. With the team's budget of $107 million, transfer options are limited.

This article suggests 5 players that Career Mode managers should sign for Arsenal in FIFA 22.

Top 5 signings that Arsenal needs in FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Adama Traoré (RW)

Traore is #3 in FIFA 22 in terms of sprint speed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Value: $22,000,000

Wage: $93,000

OVR: 78

Adama Traoré is the fastest winger available on FIFA 22. The player can pair his astonishing strength (87) with dribbling (86) abilities to charge down the flank during attack. Traore can play on both wings.

4) Fred (CDM)

Fred has a pace of 77 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Manchester United

Value: $22,000,000

Wage: $130,000

OVR: 80

The Brazilian midfielder fits Arsenal's requirements perfectly, considering their transfer budget. Fred is an excellent interceptor with the stamina to roam around central midfield while falling back to assist the back-line. Players can transfer in Fred for around $20 million in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

3) Jesús Navas (RB)

Navas is a former Manchester City player (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Sevilla

Value: $15,500,000

Wage: $35,500

OVR: 84

At 35 years of age, the right-back comes with a pace rating of 87. Adequate dribbling (83) and passing (81) skills and a high attacking workrate makes Navas a viable replacement for Takehiro Tomiyasu (75) in the right-back role for the club.

2) Gerard Piqué (CB)

Pique exhibits leadershit traits in Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Barcelona

Value: $16,000,000

Wage: $200,000

OVR: 84

Arsenal has a shambolic backline that requires immediate repair. The team's financial situation denies it access to many world class players. However, Barcelona's leader and highest-rated centre-back Gerard Piqué is available for under $20 million.

1) Manuel Neuer (GK)

Neuer is the #2 goalkeeper in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Club: Bayern Munich

Value: $15, 500, 000

Wage: $100, 000

OVR: 90

Getting one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time for under $20 million is a bargain for any Career Mode team. Arsenal currently has Bernd Leno (83) and Aaron Ramsdale (74) alternating between the posts. A 90-rated goalkeeper is sure to bolster the club's fragile defense-line.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan