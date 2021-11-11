5 Bayern Munich players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode 

The title of FIFA 22's best striker rightly belongs to the ace of Bayern Munich. In addition to Robert Lewandowski (92), the Bavarian giants possess a roster filled with incredible young prospects as well as experienced, talented players.

Robert Lewandowski is one of the most sought-out players in Career Mode. The Polish marksman is exorbitantly priced by Bayern, with only a handful of clubs in FIFA 22 having the finances to approach the player with an offer.

Career Mode encourages players to build their squad from FIFA's roster of real and AI-generated players. Bayern has the squad density to display excellent quality on the field. FIFA 22 players can acquire some of Bayern's best talent in Career Mode and develop them into some of the best players in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Five best players that Career Mode managers should sign from Bayern Munich

5) Jamal Musiala (LM)

Musiala has a 75-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $20,500,000

Wage: $24,000

Rating: 75 OVR - 88 POT

Musiala joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea at the age of 16. At 17, Musiala became the youngest debutant and scorer for Bayern in the Bundesliga. He has played in over 50 matches for the club since then.

Musiala has 4-star skill moves with ample pace (76) and dribbling (84) abilities. He plays attacking midfield in both central and wide roles.

4) Niklas Sule (CB)

Sule has an 82-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $56,500,000

Wage: $100,000

Rating: 83 OVR - 88 POT

Standing at 1.95m tall, the German has a massive physical strength (93) to pair with his defending (83) abilities. Sule has moderate speed (79) for a centre-back, has decent shot power (77), and can express his aerial presence in the attacking box.

Sule has the potential to grow into one of the toughest centre-backs in Career Mode.

3) Dayot Upamecano (CB)

Upamecano is a renowned tackler with 90-slide tackle and 84-stand tackle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $75,500,000

Wage: $83,000

Rating: 82 OVR - 90 POT

The 22-year-old French centre-half is one of Bayern's most recent signings. Upamecano joined the club as a replacement for David Alaba, who moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Players will have to wait until winter to sign Upamecano as he recently switched clubs.

2) Alphonso Davies (LB)

Davies has 4-stars in skill moves and weak-foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $67,500,000

Wage: $69,000

Rating: 82 OVR - 90 POT

At 20, Alphonso Davies is already one of the fiercest left-backs in the world, and graces FIFA 22 as the game's fastest LB. The Canadian has excellent dribbling (85) ability to go hand in hand with his speed.

Davies could become the highest-rated full-back in Career Mode if he achieves his full potential (90).

1) Joshua Kimmich (CDM)

Kimmich has a 4-star weak-foot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $127,500,000

Wage: $185,000

Rating: 89 OVR - 90 POT

Joshua Kimmich is second only to N'Golo Kante (90) in being the best CDM in FIFA 22. As a former full-back and due to his excellent dribbling (84) and passing (86) abilities, Kimmich can play a multitude of roles across the field.

Even though he has only a +1 growth separating him from his best potential, Kimmich is relatively young and can play in top form for 3-4 seasons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar