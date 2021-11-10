5 Manchester United players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

Football and gaming fans alike are excited to immerse themselves in FIFA 22 for a multitude of reasons. For Manchester United fans, the game features an impeccable roster with a 90+ rated forward for the first time since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in FIFA 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo's (91) return to Old Trafford is a memorable mark in the club's history. Gracing the squad alongside Ronaldo are Jadon Sancho (87) and Raphael Varane (86).

Manchester United have an extravagant budget. The club can replace a few members of their current squad and combine their finances to acquire some of the top talent in FIFA 22.

This article lists five Manchester United players who should be shown the door out in the first season of Career Mode in order to help the club compete against the strongest opposition in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: 5 players that Manchester United managers should sell at the beginning of Career Mode

5) Nemanja Matic (CDM)

Matic has a pace rating of only 36 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $14,000,000

OVR: 79

At 33, the Serbian has dropping attributes in Career Mode and has already been pushed aside to the bench. Players should sell Matic while he's valued at a good amount.

FIFA 22 has a good selection of young players with high potential who can fit into the role.

4) Fred (CDM)

Fred's potential drops by 1 point at the start of Career Mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $22,000,000

OVR: 81

The Brazilian plays in midfield as part of a double pivot alongside Paul Pogba (87). The club need to invest in one of the best defensive midfielders to compete against the toughest opposition in Europe.

Frenkie De Jong (87), Declan Rice (82) and Wilfried Ndidi (85) are some ideal candidates for Fred's replacement in FIFA 22.

3) Anthony Martial (ST)

Martial has average physicality (68) with low stamina (68) (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $41,000,000

OVR: 81

Anthony Martial is one of the meta strikers in FIFA Ultimate Team. In Career Mode, however, he fails to find his place in a squad that already has Ronaldo (91) and Cavani (85) as striker options, with Rashford (85) or Greenwood (78) standing in.

Martial has a starting potential of 84 and is likely to be demanded by other top clubs in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

2) Luke Shaw (LB)

Luke Shaw has only 64-rating for shooting (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $57,500,000

OVR: 84

Luke Shaw received a +2 in OVR from FIFA 21 as a result of the incredible season he enjoyed as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. Despite his ability, the club have the finances to acquire one of the top left-backs in the world.

Alphonso Davies (83) and Theo Hernandez (84) have a potential of 90 and can become the best left-backs in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

1) Harry Maguire (CB)

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $50,000,000

OVR: 84

The club's captain forms a centre-half partnership with 4-time UCL winner Raphael Varane (86) in real life. Maguire, in FIFA 22 lacks pace (50) to keep up with the best forwards in the Premier League.

Career Mode managers can utilize the club's grand budget and sign anyone from Ruben Dias (88), Marquinhos (87) or Matthijs de Ligt (85).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul