5 best Air Troop Cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale challenges and tournaments are a great way to get extra gold chests, gold, cards, magic items, gems, tokens, and more. Players should take part in these challenges because they are free and allow them to progress more quickly.

The Super Witch Crown Challenge is Clash Royale's newest 1v1 challenge, which requires players to choose seven cards and build a tournament deck. To earn all the goodies, players must employ the Super Witch in the challenge and win battles.

Air soldier cards are the greatest of them all since they can easily knock out ground troops. In this article, we'll look at the five best air troop cards to employ in Clash Royale's Super Witch Crown Challenge.

Clash Royale: Best Air Troop Cards for the Super Witch Crown Challenge

5) Minions

Minions (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

Minions are the best low-elixir air card that players can unlock after completing the in-game training. It summons three single-target, short-ranged minions with low damage and hitpoints that can be utilized to take out Mini Pekka, Knight, Valkyrie, and Hog Rider. Along with assaulting cards like Prince, Pekka, Mega Knight, Hog Rider, and Mini Pekka, players should employ Minions as a support card.

4) Inferno Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 560

Hitpoints: 1712

Once the players reach Arena 9, they can acquire the Legendary Air Card Inferno Dragon. It's a single-target, short-range flying soldier with reasonably high hitpoints and different damage stages. As the Inferno Dragon remains focused on a single victim, its damage rises with time. It should be used against cards with high hitpoints, such as Golem, Mega Knight, and Pekka. Along with Valkyrie, Mini Pekka, and other strong ground cards, it can also be employed as a support card.

3) Electro Dragon

Electro Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 762

Hitpoints: 1259

Electro Dragon is one of the strongest Epic cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 11. It's a flying troop with a lot of damage and hitpoints that attacks with a chain lightning bolt that can hit up to three opponents in a row. As it stuns the enemy's forces, it should be employed against Mega Knight, Inferno Tower, and Pekka. It can also be used as a support troop in conjunction with other air cards such as Balloons and Skeleton Barrel.

2) Balloon

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 848

Hitpoints: 2226

Players can earn the Epic rarity air card "Balloon" after achieving Arena 6. It's a flying unit with a lot of hitpoints and a lot of damage that goes after structures. When defeated, Balloon drops a bomb that explodes after 3 seconds and does 37.5 percent of its normal attack damage to any unit inside its blast radius. It lets you take down a tower without utilizing any other troops when combined with Rage Spell.

1) Baby Dragon

Baby Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Arena 2 is where players can obtain the Baby Dragon card. It's a short-range flying unit with high hitpoints that deals damage in an area of effect. The combo, known as Double Dragon Combo, works particularly well with the Inferno Dragon. In Clash Royale, players can utilize it as a support troop with Valkyrie, Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Pekka to counter swarm troop cards.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi