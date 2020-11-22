5 best Among Us outfit combinations as of November 2020

Among Us has been the trendiest game in 2020 and topped various charts.

However, one of the best things Innersloth has done to make Among Us even more impressive is the character customization option. When players enter a lobby and are waiting for others to join, they can head to the laptop and change their looks.

There are ten pets, 15 skins, and 34 hats in Among Us that are purchasable with certain credits. Hence, there are many unique and fascinating items in the store, and players often have a dilemma choosing one over the other.

This article lists some of the best skins and outfits available in the game as of November 2020.

Top five Among Us outfits available in the store

Note: The outfits discussed in this article are available for every region, but their cost prices are posted in INR (Indian Rupees).

#1 - Scientist

Image via MRGIGAS

The sober, classy but cool-looking appearance of the scientist-themed costume is terrific in-game.

Players can get this look by opting for the orange color, a doctor skin (170 INR), a ski goggles hat, and a robot pet (250 INR), which will cost them a total of 420 INR.

#2 - Hamster King

Image via MRGIGAS

The Hamster King combo offers a classic and impressive appearance with its bright and vibrant costume colors and can easily impress the lobby with its grandeur.

The yellow skin color, the crown hat (250 INR), and the pet hamster (250 INR) complete the look at a total cost of 500 INR.

#3 - Mr Classy

Image via MRGIGAS

As the name suggests, this costume is one of the best choices to complete the character's classiness. This combo compliments aristocracy with brown skin color, white suit skin, and the pet dog.

The pet costs 25 INR, and the suit comes at 170 INR. This combo also comes with the white bowler hat, accounting for a total cost of 420 INR.

#4 - Punk Rock

Image via MRGIGAS

The Punk Rock skin is the ultimate casual appearance a character can have.

It provides a funky, pop lover appearance and includes the Hazmat skin (170 INR), pink color, and the UFO pet (250 INR) that combine to offer a punk style and cost a total of 420 INR.

#5 - Alien

Image via MRGIGAS

The Alien does not require any skin, as the character's base is pink in color. The Alien-ish theme is the best as it suits the concept of the Impostor in Among Us well.

The brainslug pet (250 INR) and the Eyeball Lamp hat (250 INR) will cost a total of 500 INR to complete this uncanny yet remarkable look.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and ranking the best outfit in Among Us ultimately depends on personal preference.