5 best Among Us players in the world as of November 2020

The rise of Among Us in the gaming community and to the top of the charts is phenomenal. Not only is the game widely popular, but it has also had a widespread impact on the streaming community. It might be the very first title in the world to be so popular during the era of high-quality graphics and visuals.

It might be surprising to know that the game was launched in 2018 and became famous two years later. The streaming community is responsible for this boost, leading to Among Us becoming a sensation overnight.

As more players play and stream Among Us, very few have actually mastered the game. This article lists down some of the best players cum streamers in this title globally this month.

Top five Among Us players worldwide right now

#1 - Yeti

Yeti is the first-ever Among Us tournament winner, hosted by the FaZe Clan, and there are obvious reasons for it. He is the best player globally with well-planned accusations and logical applications for catching the Impostor.

As an impostor, he is too smart to leave any witnesses or evidence for each of his kills. Yeti's smartness and common sense are the reasons why he dominates this list.

#2 - Disguised Toast

Disguised Toast is one of the best and most well-known Among Us players out there with his logic game on point. His greatness was clarified when Penguinz0 mentioned in his Among Us tier ranking videos that:

"Disguised Toast is to Among Us what Mike Tyson was to boxing."

Be it as an Impostor or Crewmate, Toast has mastered the art of deception and deduction.

#3 - Corpse Husband

Corpse is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now and is one of those players who will convince others no matter what. He is frighteningly calm in every situation, and his voice is mesmerizing. Clubbed with that is the fact that he is a better manipulator of the lobby and has pretty strong Impostor plays, with some spot-on sportsmanship spirit.

#4 - Ludwig

Ludwig has a unique playstyle and is more of an observer of the game. He cleverly observes and reads the player's position during the game and can freak out the Impostor with his straightforward and logical questions, making it very difficult for the latter to lie or talk his/her way out of the situation.

#5 - xQc

xQc is an astute Impostor who has mastered the art of convincing and deceiving people with his smooth talks. He has a rough and aggressive playstyle, which sometimes causes him to lose his stand, but his impressive Impostor plays and conversational skills are enough to bag him the fifth spot on this list.

Note: All the above players are really good at what they do. The rankings are barely a means of bringing order to a list such as this, though it only reflects the writer's personal opinions and is not one set in stone.