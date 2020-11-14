Best Among Us settings for beginners

Among Us is a modern-day classic already, with people of every age and gender trying their hands at this marvelous and simplistic social deduction game. It has been a sigh of relief during the global pandemic, and the game's fans have never failed to appreciate their love for the game over the internet.

Among Us consists of one classic gameplay mode, including three maps: The Skeld, MIRA HQ, and Polus. Four to ten players can play this game in a single lobby, taking on the role of either Crewmates and Impostor/s, with both having different quests and objectives to complete and win the game.

Almost the majority of the world knows about Among Us, the trendiest game in 2020, and there are hardly any people who are left to try out this murder mystery title.

This article is a quick guide for beginners and newbies to find the best in-game settings for Among Us.

Best in-game settings for beginners in Among Us

The in-game settings option is found while in a lobby, and only the host can tweak or modify the changes to be made. Here are the best in-game settings most suitable for beginners:

In-game settings in Among Us

Map: The Skeld

Impostors: 2 (for 7+ players)

Confirm ejects: Yes

Emergency Meetings: 1

Emergency Cooldown: 15 seconds

Discussion Time: 15 seconds

Voting Time 120 seconds

Anonymous Votes: Off

Player Speed: 1.0 x

Crewmate Vision: 1.25 x

Impostor vision: 1.5 x

Kill Cooldown: 35.0 seconds

Kill Distance: Medium

Visual tasks: On

Task Bar Updates: Always

Common tasks: 1

Long Tasks: 1

Short tasks: 2

The player speed during a game in Among Us doesn't matter as long as it is above 1.0x. The vision of Crewmates and Impostors, though, is necessary for beginners. Broader vision will be a lot of help in both killing Crewmates and deducing the killers. The kill cooldown and kill distance are both reasonable for the Impostors to try out.

The taskbar updates should be checked as 'Always,' or it will be challenging for players to find the evidence. Four tasks are quite a lot of work for beginners in Among Us, and two impostors in a lobby of more than seven are standard.