The Super Witch Crown Challenge is a casual 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale where players must collect crowns by winning battles. Completing the challenge will allow players to earn additional gold, chests, wild cards, magic items and cards. Therefore, players must create an effective tournament deck to participate in the challenge and win battles.

Players need to create a deck by choosing seven cards since the Super Witch card is a compulsory card to use in this challenge. These cards can belong to any rarity and type like mini tanks, anti-air, tanks, spells, etc. Anti-air cards are crucial for all decks since they can counter the enemy's air troops while protecting friendly troops from the same. This article will list the 5 best anti-air cards for the Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best anti-air cards for Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

5) Goblin Gang

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Goblin Gang is a combination of three ground goblins and two spear goblins. It can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 9. It is a good counter to building-target cards like Hog Rider and low-hitpoint air cards like Minions. Spear goblins help take down the enemy's air troops, while ground goblins help distract the ground troops. Players can use the Goblin Gang as a support card with troops like Mega Knight and Pekka.

4) Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Baby Dragon is an Epic anti-air area-damage troop card that is highly effective against swarm cards like Minion Horde, Skeleton Army, and Minions. It can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 2. Players should use it as a support troop for mini tank cards like Valkyrie, Mini Pekka, and Prince as it can protect them from air attacks. Players can also use Baby Dragon to counter spell cards like Goblin Barrel and Graveyard.

3) Princess

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 224

Hitpoints: 345

Princess is one of the most popular Legendary cards in Clash Royale, which can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 5. Though she is a low-hitpoint card, her ability to directly target the tower from the bridge without taking any damage still makes her one of the best counter-attack cards. Players should use support cards like Wizard, Witch, and Valkyrie with Princess to protect her from the enemy's attack and allow her to damage the enemy's tower. Players can also use her to take down swarm cards like Skeleton Army, Goblin Barrel, and Minion Horde.

2) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower is one of the strongest anti-air defensive cards in Clash Royale. Inferno Tower can easily take down high-hitpoint cards like Lava Hound. A Lava Hound has a lot of hitpoints, and it can take friendly troops a lot of time to eliminate it. Inferno Tower is the most effective defense against a Lava Hound. Players can unlock this single-target defensive Rare card once they reach Arena 4. It should be properly placed between the towers to make it difficult for the enemy to take it down. Players should also use cards like Valkyrie and Wizard with Inferno Tower to protect it from swarm cards like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, and Minions.

1) Archer Queen

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is the only anti-air Champion card in the game, which can be unlocked by players once they upgrade the King to level 14. It is a powerful anti-air card that can easily take down high-hitpoint cards like Lava Hound as well as stop the enemy's troops from pushing. Players can also use Archer Queen's special ability 'Cloaking Cape' by spending 1 additional Elixir, it makes her invisible for a few seconds and also increases her damage speed. Players should use Archer Queen as a support card.

