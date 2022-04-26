5 best Legendary cards to use in Ramp Up Tournament in Clash Royale

Ramp Up Tournament is the most recent tournament in Clash Royale, and it will be available in the game's event section until April 29. Players must build a tournament deck employing every rarity ranging from Common to Champion and compete in 1v1 ramp up battles in this event.

Ramp up battles are a special type of battle in which the game starts with 1x Elixir, then 2x Elixir, 3x Elixir, and so on. Players can utilize any card, regardless of whether or not they have unlocked it.

Legendary cards are the most powerful in Clash Royale, so we'll go through the top 5 Legendary cards in this article to utilize in the Ramp Up Tournament.

Clash Royale: Five best Legendary cards to use in Ramp Up Tournament

5) Lumberjack

Lumberjack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 320

Hitpoints: 1696

Lumberjack is a strong Legendary card that deals a lot of damage and has a lot of hitpoints. When he dies, he leaves a Rage Spell behind, which for a limited time increases the attack and movement speed of all friendly troops and buildings within the spell's effective radius.

So, it's good to use it as a tank with building-target cards like Hog Rider and Balloon to target the opponent's towers. Lumberjack can also be used with mini tanks to do maximum damage to the opponent.

4) Log

Log in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

Players can unlock this spell card once they reach Arena 6. It rolls across the battlefield when activated, wounding many troops in the region. It's especially good at stopping an enemy's ground assault and inflicting harm on troops while forcing them back.

To fight swarm cards like Skeleton Army and Spear Goblins, players might combine it with Prince and Hog Rider. It also worked well against Goblin Barrel and Princess.

3) Mother Witch

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 176

Hitpoints: 704

Once players reach Arena 15, they can unlock Mother Witch, one of the finest anti-air cards in the game. She's a single-target card with a lot of hitpoints and damage. When the Mother Witch assaults an enemy troop, it will be cursed for five seconds.

A Cursed Hog will spawn if the unit dies while the curse is active, and it will not only distract but also attack the Archer Tower. It can be used against swarm cards to summon a variety of Cursed Hogs to attack enemy towers.

2) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Electro Wizard is one of the finest splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale and can be unlocked once players reach Arena 8. He's a one-target unit with high hitpoints and damage, which can also slow down an opponent's troops, making him a solid counter to high-damage soldiers.

It can be used to protect Mega Knight and Pekka from the Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is Clash Royale's most popular multiplayer battle Legendary card, and its splash damage makes it especially effective against swarms of enemy troops. Mega Knight has a high hitpoint count and deals a lot of damage. Therefore, players should utilize it to prevent enemy cards from going ahead.

Mega Knights should be protected from opposing air cards with support cards like Minions and Arrows. Mega Knight's splash damage ability is also an excellent counter to the enemy's ground-troop push.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar