5 best arcane builds in Elden Ring to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree

Arcane builds in Elden Ring are some of the most annoying to deal with, which is a good thing for us, but terrible for those who stand in the Tarnished's path. With a solid Arcane build, you can weaponize almost the best status effects in the game, like bleed, poison, and frost, and use them to deal a great deal of damage to your opponents.

When the DLC comes out, people will need the extra damage to take care of all the new enemies. So, here are the five best arcane builds in Elden Ring to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best Arcane builds in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree?

1) Ripple Crescent Halberd

The Ripple Crescent Halberd is extremely strong. (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Karpo Gaming)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 17

17 Endurance: 24

24 Strength: 14

14 Dexterity: 40

40 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 70

The Ripple Crescent Halberd is a rare drop that can be acquired in Luirnia of the Lake. This weapon has an S scaling in Arcane making it the perfect choice for Arcane builds in Elden Ring. Thanks to its incredible scaling you can easily use any kind of grease that you want on the Ripple Crescent Halberd. Even after the grease wears off, the Halberd deals enough damage to fend off most threats.

To set up the build, you'll be using the Flame, Grant Me Strength, and Golden Vow spells for buffs to damage and damage negation. For your Talisman slots, pick the Spear Talisman, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, and Shard of Alexander. Lastly, use the Thorny Cracked Tear and Green Burst Crystal Tear in your Flask.

With your buffs active, you'll be dealing a ton of damage and getting procs with ease making this one of the best Arcane builds in Elden Ring.

2) Reduvia Dagger

The Reduvia can melt enemies who are susceptible to bleed damage. (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Pastorgainz Games)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 17

17 Endurance: 24

24 Strength: 14

14 Dexterity: 40

40 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 70

This build makes use of the Reduvia and the Occult Great Knife, which has an A scaling with Arcane. Make sure you have the White Mask equipped along with your armor. For your Talisman slots, pick the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Lord of Blood's Exultation, the Shard of Alexander, and the Kindred of Rot's Exultation.

You will also be using the same spells and flask mixture as the build above for buffing yourself. Powerstance the daggers and use your buffs; make sure the Reduvia is in your right hand. Now, you'll be dealing a ton of damage very quickly, thanks to the quick attacks of the daggers. Moreover, using Reduvia's Ash of War will allow you to get bleed procs with ease.

This is easily one of the best Arcane builds in Elden Ring, thanks to its damage potential.

3) Poison Moth Flight

Poison Moth Flight is slow but deadly. (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Laservolcano)

Vigor: 50

50 Mind: 17

17 Endurance: 24

24 Strength: 14

14 Dexterity: 40

40 Intelligence: 9

9 Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 70

As the name suggests, this build makes use of the Poison status effect to wear enemies down over time. You will primarily be using the Poison Moth Flight Ash of War to deal damage. Once you poison your enemies using your sword, you can attack with your Ash of War to deal a large amount of damage to your enemies.

For this build, you will need the Poison Uchigatana and use the Poison Moth Flight Ash of War with it. In your off-hand equip the Coil Shield to increase your efficiency at getting Poison procs. You can also use the Serpentbone Blade to build up poison. It is also important to equip the Mushroom Crown on your head to get a damage boost.

The talismans and buffs for most Arcane builds in Elden Ring don't vary a lot; this one uses the same combination of spells, talismans, and flask mixture as the build above. With your buffs active, you will be able to constantly wear down your opponent in the ring, but if you want to deal damage quickly, just use your Ash of War.

4) Dragon Breath

Glintstone Breath is a deadly incantation. (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Rhinehart)

Vigor: 55

55 Mind: 23

23 Endurance: 30

30 Strength: 20

20 Dexterity: 14

14 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 45

45 Arcane: 45

This build makes use of the Dragon Communion Seal and the Jellyfish Shield to deal significant damage with Dragon Breath incantations. For your Talisman slots, go with Flock's Canvas Talisman, Ritual Sword Talisman, Roar Medallion, and the Magic Scorpion Charm. Your Flask will require the Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and the Faith-knot Crystal Tear.

With your buffs active, look for a window to attack and use the Glintstone Breath attack as often as possible. This incantation deals an enormous amount of damage and will allow you to make short work of almost any enemy in the game. Thanks to the Dragon Communion Seal's scaling with Arcane, this is one of the best Arcane Builds in Elden Ring.

5) Eleonora's Poleblade

Eleonora's Poleblade is one of the coolest weapons in Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware || YouTube/Your Average Gamer)

Vigor: 60

60 Mind: 20

20 Endurance: 26

26 Strength: 16

16 Dexterity: 45

45 Intelligence: 7

7 Faith: 25

25 Arcane: 45

Apart from being used in one of the best bleed builds in Elden Ring, Eleonora's Poleblade is also perfect for Arcane builds. You can use this weapon's Ash of War in succession with jump attacks to get bleed procs in a matter of seconds. If you use Flame, Grant Me Strength, and Golden Vow you will gain bonus damage.

Using the Thorny Cracked Tear will give you more attack power for successive attacks which is perfect for this weapon's free-flowing Ash of War. Lord of Blood's Exultation, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, Milicent's Prosthesis, and Shard of Alexander are the perfect Talismans for this build and will help tie everything together.

Once you have all your equipment in place, use your buffs and just do what you feel like with Eleonora's Poleblade. The move set is enjoyable, and you will be able to deal enough damage to take down almost anyone in Elden Ring.

