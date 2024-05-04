Best Elden Ring Armor Sets to get before Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring boasts an incredible variety of Armor Sets. Armor is an important part of the Soulsborne experience, with many players opting for fashion rather than attributes when choosing their attire. While this may seem counterintuitive when dealing with the various hazards of the Lands Between, the fashion a Tarnished dons is as essential as their weapons.

Elden Ring has been out for quite some time now and with the DLC fast approaching, many players have returned to the Lands Between to hone their skills. The Shadow of the Erdtree is slated to be one of their largest expansions for a Soulsborne title and will be packed to the brim with dangerous dungeons and brutal enemies.

This article will look at five great-looking Armor Sets you can get in the Elden Ring base game before departing into the mysterious Shadow Lands in June 2024.

5 Great Armor Sets to get in Elden Ring before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree

1) Mausoleum Knight Set

Mausoleum Knights are usually found guarding the Walking Mausoleums (image via FromSoftware)

The first armor set on the list has a visual storytelling aspect to it. The Mausoleum Knight Set is worn by the knights who dutifully guard the Walking Mausoleums from intruders and invaders. These knights appear spectral and are missing their heads.

Upon closer inspection of the armor, we can see the line of blood across the book signifying that these knights gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect these Walking Mausoleums.

The armor is also reminiscent of the Hussar Knights from Poland who sported the feathered wings that frightened their foes. The complete set consists of three parts - Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves - which can be farmed by defeating the Mausoleum Knights.

2) Ronin's Set

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura wearing the Ronin Set (image via FromSoftware)

The next armor set is one of the most efficient medium armor in Elden Ring. This set has incredible stats for its weight class and offers great protection for users who do not prefer heavy armor.

The Ronin set is worn by Yura, a friendly NPC that asks players to help him track down Bloody Fingers. The armor consists of four pieces: Greaves, Gauntlets, Armor, and a unique helmet called the Iron Kasa.

You can obtain the Ronin set at the Mountaintops of the Giants after Yura's questline has been completed. Killing him prematurely will not drop this set and you must wait till the latter half of the game to get this armor set.

3) Cleanrot Set

The Cleanrot Knights are some of the most powerful factions present in Elden Ring (image via FromSoftware)

The Cleanrot Knights are known for their unwavering loyalty to the Haligtree and its Blade - Malenia. They are found scattered throughout the Swamp of Aeonia and the Haligtree, where they can pose a significant challenge to any Tarnished who seeks their armor and weapons.

The Cleanrot Knight set radiates with faith and is the ideal choice for any build utilizing bright Incantations to sunder their foes. The Cleanrot Knight set contains four pieces and can be farmed from these knights.

The best place to farm this set is the Swamp of Aeonia, where you can find one right near the Site of Grace. The drop rate is quite low so make sure to invest stat points in Luck before farming.

4) Cuckoo Knight Set

The single cuckoo feather can be seen on the helm of the Cuckoo Knights (image via FromSoftware)

Arguably one of the best Knight sets found in the Lands Between, the Cuckoo Knight Set is iconic due to its blue plumage and large Cuckoo feather present on the helmet. The armor set is a clear favorite amongst Strength/Intelligence builds as the blue color complements the various Glintstone Sorceries.

The Cuckoo Knights was a faction that was responsible for hunting mages. It utilizes certain spells themselves and can be a tricky foe to defeat. The Cuckoo Knight set can be farmed from four different knights spread across the East Raya Lucaria Site of Grace.

5) Drake Knight Set

The Drake Knight Set paired with a Crucible Knight Helm (image via FromSofware)

The last set on this list is one of the most aesthetically pleasing armor sets in Elden Ring. The Drake Knights are a faction of Dragon hunters that wore their quarry as trophies. The main armor sports a Dragon's wing as a cape with various horns adorning the rest of the armor.

This armor set's only letdown is the helmet, which looks out of place but when paired with the right helm can look great while offering a lot of damage-mitigating potential.

You can find this armor set in the Crumbling Farum Azula. From the Dragon Temple Site of Grace, simply head down the elevator and platform till you reach a circular pathway. You will find the chest containing the set at the end of the pathway.

