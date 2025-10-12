5 best Assault rifles in Battlefield 6, ranked

Assault rifles in Battlefield 6 are the signature weapons for Frontliners. Since both the class and the rifle category share the name, the firearm selection becomes quite intuitive. BF6 features a total of eight Assault rifles. One of them is unlocked from the get-go, four are unlocked by leveling up your profile rank, and the last three are unlocked via Assignments.
Once players go through the extensive unlocking procedure and acquire all ARs, there are a few that stand out from the rest.
This article will go over the top five Assault rifles in Battlefield 6, ranked from fifth to first, with the latter being the best.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Ranking the top five Assault rifles in Battlefield 6
5) SOR-556 MK2
The fifth rifle in our list is the SOR-556 MK2, which resembles the real-life FN MK17. This modular firearm boasts high accuracy and lethality at long range. While its decent control and mobility surpass a few other Assault rifles in Battlefield 6, the low rate of fire can feel disadvantageous to many.
Unlocked at Rank 25, the SOR-556 MK2 is ideal if you like to use rifles at mid-long ranges to poke targets. However, for fast-paced combat, it falls behind some of our other entries in this list.
4) L85A3
The L85A3 is a popular bullpup rifle of British origin. In Battlefield 6, it boasts decent hipfire and precision. Thanks to its low recoil and high mobility, this is an ideal weapon for engaging in mid-range battles. Its high muzzle velocity and relatively higher rate of fire help it edge out the SOR-556 MK2.
The L85A3 is unlocked via Rapid Fire Assignment 3, which becomes available after reaching Rank 23. Its overall versatility makes it a decent choice in most game modes.
3) M433
The M433 is the first assault rifle that one can utilize in Battlefield 6. It boasts a high rate of fire as well as decent muzzle velocity, making it a definite choice for newcomers. Where this firearm falls behind our other entries in this list is in precision. Players might struggle to use it in continuous sprays, even at mid-range.
However, with the proper attachments that boost ADS time and hipfire accuracy, the M433 is your best bet to run and gun in close-range game modes.
2) KORD 6P67
The KORD 6P67 is a highly lethal weapon that boasts a deadly combination of a very high rate of fire as well as control. Although it features low damage per bullet, any player with a semi-decent aim can gun down an entire squad using it in mid-range.
Its reload time and muzzle velocity slightly hold back this menace of an assault rifle in Battlefield 6. However, that does not stop it from being a worthy contender for the crown of the best AR in the game.
1) NVO-228E
Although it can be argued that the KORD deserves the number one spot, the NVO-228E boasts certain features that make it one of the best weapons/Assault rifles in Battlefield 6. For starters, the NVO is one of three ARs that can dish out 33 damage per bullet. The other two did not even make the list since they lack proper control and precision.
That is where the NVO-228E outranks every other AR. High damage, combined with a versatile blend of precision, hipfire, and mobility, helps this firearm mow down targets even at long ranges.
