5 best attackers who deserve to be in EA FC 24 TOTY promo

The Team of the Year (TOTY) proceedings will begin soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to vote for and choose the best-performing footballers over the past year. While the nominees are chosen by EA Sports based on their real-life performances, fans have the final say in the matter, with the winning athletes receiving amazing upgraded cards.

The TOTY event usually takes place in January every year. With that time approaching rapidly, the community is speculating about who the nominees might be Team of the Year 2023. There have been plenty of amazing performers over the course of last year, and the official Balon d'Or rankings will certainly influence the vote as well. However, certain athletes have stolen the show with their brilliance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. It only includes male players, as the inclusion of a female TOTY is yet to be confirmed.

These attackers are the best contenders for the TOTY squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Lionel Messi

Despite being relatively inactive and subdued in the latter half of 2023 due to his transfer to Inter Miami in the MLS, Lionel Messi is still a prime candidate for this TOTY roster because of his popularity. Being the reigning Balon d'Or holder, it is hard to make a case against his inclusion on the team, especially with how overpowered his TOTY item could be in this game's current meta.

The Argentine maestro already possesses a Radioactive promo card in EA FC 24, which goes for well over a million coins in the Ultimate Team transfer market. If he is featured in the TOTY lineup, his boosted version will undoubtedly be among the most expensive and sought-after items in this title.

2) Erling Haaland

After he broke the Premier League goal-scoring record in his very first season with Manchester City and secured a historic treble by winning the Champions League in dramatic fashion, many believed that Erling Haaland deserved the Balon Dr award. While the Norwegian marksman failed to secure it, he is definitely a top candidate for the TOTY roster.

There are hardly any players that can rival Haaland's 2023 resume, which is evident in his overall rating in EA FC 24. He is among the four highest-rated players in this game, and his TOTY version would eclipse his recently released 94-rated Ultimate Dynasties card.

3) Kylian Mbappe

Ever since his transfer to PSG from Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has made it a habit to be a part of the TOTY lineup in Ultimate Team every year. After narrowly missing out on a second World Cup triumph despite his heroics in the December 2022 final, he continued to lead his club to the league title.

With how popular he is in real life and on the virtual pitch, he will certainly be featured in Team of the Year yet again.

The mercurial French attacker is by far the most overpowered gold attacker in EA FC 24, and his various special cards are always in high demand. His two POTM items are proof of how consistent he has been this season as well, and his TOTY card could rival Ronaldo Nazario and Thunderstruck Ronaldinho as the best attacker in Ultimate Team.

4) Victor Osimhen

While Napoli has struggled to regain their form from last season in the league during the current campaign, their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen has continued to improve and perform at the highest level. The Nigerian marksmen is one of the most hyped athletes in European club football right now, which is evident from his top 10 finish in the Balon D'Or rankings.

Osimhen already has a very impressive UEFA RTTK card this year, and an inclusion in the TOTY lineup could give him the boost needed to truly be amongst the elite-tier attackers in EA FC 24.

5) Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid's star forward Antoine Griezmann has been amongst the most underrated players in the world for several years now. He is an indisposable part of the French national side, and his contributions have been a massive part of their success in recent tournaments like the EURO and the World Cup. He was also the best player in the La Liga last season, earning a well-deserved upgrade in EA FC 24.

Despite settling into a deeper role on the pitch and almost acting like a false-9 under the guidance of Diego Simeone, Griezmann still technically classifies as an attacker. His finesse shot PlayStyle+ makes him a lethal forward in EA FC 24, with his various special cards being some of the most popular La Liga options in Ultimate Team.