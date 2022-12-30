5 best attacking strategies for December's Construction Destruction challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players have access to two different bases: Home Base and Builder Base. Players attack opposing bases from the Home Base by employing Super, Dark Elixir, and Elixir troops. The Builder Base can be acquired by using an in-game boat.

The most recent Builder Base challenge in the game is called Construction Destruction, and it requires participants to assault other players in order to reach their goal of 1000 percent damage. If they successfully complete the challenge before the deadline, players will receive special rewards like magic items and experience points.

The in-game description of the Construction Destruction Builder Base challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Bash your opponents for 1000% worth of damage in Versus Battles to earn a superb reward!"

The Construction Destruction challenge in December provides players with a magic item called the Rune of Builder Gold. This article will explore the five best attacking strategies to complete the challenge in Clash of Clans and win all the rewards.

Best attacking strategies for the Construction Destruction challenge in Clash of Clans

5) Mass Sneaky Archers

Players most frequently employ this offensive tactic in Clash of Clans since Sneaky Archers can quickly destroy defenses even while they are behind walls. Sneaky Archers are a useful troop in battle due to their distinctive cloak ability that allows them to remain invisible for a brief period of time.

The largest area-damage ground defense in the Builder Base should be taken out first, so players should begin their offensive plan on the mortar side. The Battle Machine should then be used as a tank unit to support Sneaky Archers.

4) Mass Raged Barbarians

The first unit that players can access in the Builder Base of Clash of Clans is the Raged Barbarian. It is a strong troop with a unique Rage skill that increases its damage for a few seconds.

In Builder Base multiplayer engagements, Mass Raged Barbarians is a useful tactic, especially against bases where walls have been carelessly deployed. Due to their extreme vulnerability to defenses like Mortar and Crusher, players should never utilize all Barbarians at once.

3) Mass Boxer Giants

The Boxer Giant is one of the best troops for attacking defensive buildings in Builder Base, even though the Giants may not benefit from multiplayer and clan war battles in Home Base. Players should utilize the Battle Machine to destroy buildings on the perimeter after using it to remove all defenders from the battle.

Since they are equally susceptible to mortar and crusher defenses like Mass Raged Barbarian, Mass Boxer Giant attacks should be deployed in the same manner. Players can also add a few Sneaky Archers to take down mortars and crushers.

2) Mass Baby Dragons

In Clash of Clans, Baby Dragon is the most potent area-splash Builder Base unit due to its tantrum ability, which allows it to swiftly destroy high-hitpoint defenses. Minions can be used to destroy exterior structures, so players can bring some Minions along with Baby Dragons.

They must spread out their Baby Dragons in order to use the Tantrum ability. The Battle Machine should be used as a tank to destroy defenses like Archer Towers and Air Defenses.

1) GiBaArch

The Boxer Giants, Raged Barbarians, and Sneaky Archers make up one of the most popular Builder Base attacking strategies, GiBaArch. The Boxer Giants serve as tanks and allow Sneaky Archers and Raged Barbarians to clear the bases, making this a successful tactic for taking down a strong Builder Base.

Wall breakers can be used by players to assist the Giants in building a funnel for additional troops. To defeat Crusher and Mortar, which the Barbarians and Archers will do, use the Battle Machine together with the Boxer Giants.

