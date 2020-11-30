5 best battle royale Android games like Fortnite under 500 MB

Fortnite is a very popular game that can also be played on Android devices. It's battle royale mode is very popular amongst gamers and is celebrated for its competitive gameplay.

Even if it is available for download on Android devices, it takes up a lot of space. So, if players do not have enough storage on their device to download Fortnite, they can try out the battle royale games below.

Best Android battle royale alternatives for Fortnite under 500 MB

These are five of the best such games that players can try:

1. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

This game is not that popular but has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store. Battlefield Royale also offers animated characters and cool weapons, like Fortnite does.

Players can change the angle of the camera as per their preferences. This title also offers cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors, making it easier to kill enemies.

Size: 182 MB

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

ScarFall is one of the best battle royale games and is quickly becoming more popular with each passing day. Like Fortnite, this game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can get their hands on.

This title is often chosen by players over other battle royale titles as it can be played online as well as offline. There are many vehicles in-game that players can use to loot wherever they want.

Size: 353 MB

Download it from here.

3. Rocket Royale

Image via Amazon.in

This game is not like traditional battle royale games, but its innovative gameplay has captured the attention of many mobile gamers. Gamers can enjoy it with their friends, just like they do Fortnite.

In Rocket Royale, players have to build a rocket and escape from the island that they are stuck in. With over 10 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 178 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The general rules of battle royale games are applicable to this title, so players will not have any problems getting used to it. There are also many vehicles offered by FPS Shooter.

Like Fortnite, players can customize their characters by buying cool skins that are offered by the game. There are over 30 different weapons that it provides players.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

This title brings fun to the battle royale genre, and Fortnite players will love to play with the cute, animated characters. There are various weapons like Scar, Assault Rifles, Bazookas, etc., that gamers can use.

The matches in Battlelands Royale are exciting, and there can be only 32 players in one round. This is why one match lasts only five minutes approximately.

Size: 114 MB

Download it from here.

