5 best budget FIFA 23 meta cards from the Premier League (November 2022)

With FIFA 23 having completed its first month, the offered features have become quite prominent in this year's release. What has delighted fans is the fact that the meta has never been more diverse than what it is at the moment. Thankfully, players won't need to break their banks to get them, as some great cards are relatively cheap.

The next five cards are all excellent choices if someone is going with a Premier League team in the Ultimate Team squad. Given the league's popularity, it's a common choice for many FIFA 23 players. All five cards are available at comfortable prices and can become great assets in the right hands.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 FIFA 23 meta budget options to get from Premier League teams

5) William Saliba

Approximate cost: 700

Overall: 80

Position: CB

French defender William Saliba is a terrific choice if someone starts the game now. He has a 78 Pace and a lengthy body type, so mobility will not be an issue. Available for less than 1,000 coins, he's a consistent performer in the game engine and a reliable name to bank upon.

Saliba's card is available at almost discard-esque prices in FIFA 23. 80 Defense and 79 Physicality aren't outstanding numbers, but they get the job done on a budget. More importantly, the card comes with a High work rate in defense, which means that the footballer will quickly get back into shape when caught higher up the pitch.

4) Fred

Approximate cost: 1,000

Overall: 80

Position: CM

Fred is one of the best utility cards in FIFA 23, which is quite different from his real-life situation. The Manchester United faithful frequently criticized the Brazilian, but his card is quite popular. Fred has a well-rounded set of stats that's ideal for him to play in two positions.

Fred is an excellent option for beginner FIFA 23 players who want to take advantage of the meta due to tight budgets. When playing as a CM in FIFA 23, he can do both offensive and defensive duties well due to his High/High work rates. His mobility and defensive stats make him a consistent performer when used as CDM.

3) Darwin Nunez

Approximate cost: 900

Overall: 82

Position: ST

Darwin Nunez's overall stats might be one of the most underrated numbers in FIFA 23. His base card is one of the cheapest in the game, with the price mostly staying below the 1,000 coin mark.

The card's use of chemistry styles is what makes it so good, as some of them can turn him into a lengthy type. This suddenly makes him viable in the meta-play of the game and is ideal for players with tighter budgets.

2) Jadon Sancho

Approximate cost: 2,400

Overall: 84

Position: LW

Manchester United superstar Jadon Sancho has been nerfed in FIFA 23 following a less than impressive start to life in England. Yet, the winger remains a handful in this year's release due to his pace and agility.

He has an 84-rated LW card that can also be played at RW or LM with position modifiers. The most substantial aspect of the card is its 81 Pace.

While Sancho isn't as overpowered as last year, he comes in at a lower price and is available mainly under the 2,500 coin mark. It has exceptional dribbling for a base card with a rating of 89 and 5* Skill Moves. He isn't the best at finishing, with 74 Shooting and 3* Weak Foot. These weaknesses can be managed with the help of correct chemistry styles.

1) Allan Saint-Maximin

Approximate cost: 2,800

Overall: 81

Position: LM

Allan Saint-Maximin is a dribbler's dream and a hot favorite of the FIFA 23 community. Very few cards in the game offer a better dribbling experience than him. When the price point comes into discussion, there's no substitute for this card, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. With 88 Dribbling and 5* Skill Moves, players can take on any defender in the game with it.

With a 90 rating in the department, Saint-Maximum can outpace many defenders in a direct race. Additionally, the card has a sublime amount of Pace on it. There are some limitations related to finishing and strength, but getting such a high-meta card for less than 3,000 coins is an absolute bargain.

