5 best car games like Hill Climb Racing for Android devices in 2021

Hill Climb Racing is a popular physics-based driving game that Android players enjoy. There are over 29 vehicles featured in this game and players can take their pick of any one of them.

Players who like Hill Climb Racing can try out a few other options. They can download the following titles for free from the Google Play Store.

Android games like Hill Climb Racing

These are five of the best car games like Hill Climb Racing:

1. Exion Hill Racing

This game depicts realistic car physics like Hill Climb Racing. There are 31 levels in the game that players can enjoy.

One of the best aspects of this title is that players can upgrade the engine, tires and suspension of the car. The title is also compatible with low-end devices.

Download it from here.

2. Uphill Racing: Climber Legend

Players will have to cross difficult terrain in this game, like they did in Hill Climb Racing. Mobile gamers must remember to use the brake pedal while climbing up steep hills.

This title has unique upgrades that improve the quality of the vehicles. These upgrades help to make the driving experience significantly smoother.

Download it from here.

3. Zombie Hill Racing – Earn To Climb: Apocalypse

This title is like Hill Climb Racing, but with the added twist of zombies. The players' objective is to kill the zombies and drive their vehicle away.

The game has an interesting story mode that players will enjoy navigating. They can also unlock all the cool cars the game has to offer.

Download it from here.

4. Prime Peaks

This hill climbing game will surely remind players of Hill Climb Racing. Players will have to navigate challenging courses to become the best hill climber.

There are multiple tracks and cars that players can choose from in this title. Players can keep track of their scores on the in-game leaderboard.

Download it from here.

5. Hill Racing – Offroad Hill Adventure game

This racing game is a clone of Hill Climb Racing and is all about driving through rough terrain. The immersive sound effects and the themed graphics help in making the gameplay better.

Players must remember to collect coins on their way. They can use these coins to unlock other vehicles offered by the title.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

